Cheap flights to book today

Ryanair’s new flash offer is valid only for today, with airline tickets starting from € 14.99 each way for many destinations where you can fly from today until February 16th. It goes without saying that the first who will be able to book a flight will also be those who will certainly leave for a holiday. Definitely deserved, given the period.

We looked at the offers and the cheapest destinations proposed and here is where we would go if we managed to win a plane ticket for less than 15 euros.

Why visit Copenhagen

Among the available destinations we would go to Copenhagen, Denmark, despite the cold. Because? First of all, it’s not huge and has many attractions, so it’s perfect for a winter weekend. In addition, it was elected the most liveable capital in Northern Europe and also the friendliest and was named the world capital of architecture for 2023. So we are sure we would have a great time.

What to see in Copenhagen

Copenhagen has seven main neighborhoods, each with its own specific identity. A journey through the districts of the city allows you to get to know its different souls. Indre By is the ancient heart of the city, small enough to be explored on foot, to be able to appreciate its narrow streets with bars, cafes and restaurants. Here is also the Botanical Garden with the largest collection of plants in all of Denmark.

The district of Østerbro, on the other hand, is the most chic and there is the Citadel of Kastellet, a very well preserved fortress while in Fælledparken there is the largest public park in Denmark and the famous statue of the Little Mermaid.

If you are traveling with children

The Tivoli Garden, the oldest amusement park in the world, is a must, especially if you are traveling with children. Those traveling with girls, then, should not miss the Barbie Museum which is located in Nørrebro. Frederiksberg, the wealthiest neighborhood in the city, is home to the zoo, which children will love, but there are also plenty of shops and restaurants, while Frederiksberg Have has one of the largest and oldest parks in the city.

Copenhagen with friends

Shopping lovers will find Strøget, one of the longest pedestrian streets in Europe, very interesting, where there are many original shops. In the newest and most avant-garde district of the city, Ørestad, built on the island of Amage, you can swim in one of the many outdoor pools. In winter, some of them are transformed into saunas. A truly unmissable experience in Denmark.

Vesterbro is one of the oldest neighborhoods but always very pleasant to walk around, especially if you are with friends. In this area there is in fact the Visitor Center of the Carlsberg Brewery. Instead, in the historic center of the city you can go up to the Round Tower, an astronomical observatory created for the students of the University, but today open to all.

The Christiania neighborhood

The district of Christianshavn deserves a separate mention, the most original area in all of Copenhagen and seat of the autonomous community of Christiania. This will appeal to everyone, men, women and children. About 850 people live here who, in total self-management, self-govern, according to the 1989 “Free City of Christiania Law”. kiosks where you can freely buy and smoke hashish and marijuana. In this district there is also the Danish Naval Museum.

Why go to Valencia

Among the destinations on offer at € 14.99 there are also flights to Valencia. And this year there is a very important reason to go there. Valencia is famous for the City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias), that very modern area designed by Santiago Calatrava which is perhaps the first tourist attraction. Well, in 2022, the city was designated by the World Design Organization as World Capital of Design. In addition to the City of Sciences, there is also the newer CaixaForum Valencia cultural center, an avant-garde building dedicated to art and culture, and the gastronomic hub La Sastrería, winner of the 2021 CID Awards for its unique design.

Visit Valencia easily

To get around the city better, the “Mapa del Disseny” was born, an online platform divided by

districts, where you can discover from art galleries to cafes, from hotels to restaurants, from shops to creative spaces up to metro stations, including the new line 10 which will connect the historic center with the City of Arts and Sciences area and the Nazareth district. Each of the eight stops will be a real museum created by some local illustrators. To get around the city there are also trams that take you to the beach and you can rent bicycles or you can take a tour with the bee car which is really fun.

The perfect destination for families

In addition to the City of Sciences, where theOceanogràfic, the largest aquarium in Europe – which also offers the opportunity to spend a night among sharks and dolphins -, Valencia is a child-friendly city, but of a certain depth, and is perfect for a family holiday. Among the first places to go is the Center del Carme with a permanent creative area dedicated to children up to 3 years of age. Instead, at Espai dels Xiquets, children aged 3 to 6 learn to build a house using toy cranes, explore the human body and discover the secrets of the Earth alongside experts and scientists. There is no shortage of parks and gardens in Valencia, including the famous Bioparc. Among the many green spaces there is also the Gulliver Park, where children turn into Lilliputians to climb a giant Gulliver and launch themselves through the slides at full speed.