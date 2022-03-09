‘Cheap’ gas in the US, where you can still find it

Gasoline reaches record price in the United States 1:02

New York (CNN Business) — The average price of gasoline in the United States now stands at a record $4.17 per gallon. But gasoline can still be found for less than $4 a gallon at tens of thousands of gas stations across much of the country.

The data shows that there is a wide range of prices in most markets, including in many of the states where the average price is now well above $4.

Most stations try to stay just below that mark, even if it means charging $3,999, which was the most common price for a gallon of regular gasoline at US stations on Tuesday, according to the Service. Petroleum Price Information, which tracks prices from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Nearly 60,000 stations across the country, or about 42%, have managed to keep their prices below the $4 a gallon mark, and about 9,000 of those stations sell gasoline for less than $3.75 a gallon. .

Most of the stations with much cheaper gasoline are located in a wide swath in the center of the country, from North Dakota to Texas, where no state has average prices higher than $3.85.

But cheaper gas can still be found even in some of the higher-priced states for those willing to seek it out.

Data from price analysis company OPIS shows that 3% of stations in Nevada charge less than $4, even though the average price there, of $4.67 a gallon, makes it the third most expensive state in the country, behind only California and Hawaii.

That same low percentage of stations in Illinois, with their $4.43 per gallon average, have gas cheaper than $4, while about 9% of Vermont stations are below the benchmark, though the average there is $4.18. In Virginia, where the state average is $4.10, one station in four charges less than $4.

The average price, both nationally and within each state, can be distorted by stations with significantly higher prices, even if those distributors pump much less gasoline than stations with lower prices.

It’s not uncommon to find small, independently owned stations selling a relatively limited amount of gasoline at prices above the local average, said Patrick De Haan, head of oil analytics for GasBuddy, an app that lets drivers search for stations based on prices.

Does Biden have viable options to reduce the price of gasoline? 2:49

“I sit here and scratch my head,” de Haan said. “Instead of having a lower price and more volume, they are content to make more on each sale. They typically have customers who may not be price sensitive.”

But a smaller independent gas station might only sell 80,000 gallons a month, or less. A single Costco or Sam’s Club could pump 10 times or more, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS.

And beyond the advantages that big box retailers like Costco or Sam’s Club may have in attracting shoppers with low gas prices, they generally make money on gas sales even if they charge 30 cents a gallon less than the local market. Last week, Costco (COST) Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told analysts that its gasoline margins increased with the recent price increase and now account for about $20 billion in Costco’s annual sales.

Drivers become more price-conscious when gas prices go up, of course. They can sit in their cars for 30 minutes to buy cheap gas at Costco, even if saving 30 cents a gallon saves them only $5 if they’re buying about 16 gallons.

“People don’t think about the value of their time. That’s the hold that low prices can have on someone,” De Haan said.

The national average is also somewhat skewed by prices in California, which has a state average of $5.44 per gallon due to more stringent environmental regulations as well as retail and wholesale gasoline taxes and fees that are much higher than anywhere else in the country.

California has about 9,400 gas stations. The national average would be about 10 cents a gallon lower than the current price of $4.17 if the Golden State stations were excluded from the calculation.