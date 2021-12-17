Cheap iPhone 2022, just missing: it will be like this

The wait for iPhone SE 2022 (which could be called iPhone SE 3) has now become spasmodic and numerous rumors suggest that the next cheap smartphone from Apple could make its debut right in first months of the new year. As the days go by, new rumors emerge about its appearance, features and price.









What is certainly creating a lot of expectations is about adopting the 5G connectivity which, together with the extremely aggressive price, should allow the new low-cost iPhone to put a strain on many mid-range Android phones. Although these are only speculations, the main features of this third generation seem to be outlined, which will most likely follow in the footsteps of the iPhone SE 2 in terms of design, and more. Of course, an evolution at the level of Technical specifications and it is not excluded that Apple will reserve some surprises for us.

iPhone SE 3: what it will look like

The design of the new budget iPhone should be inspired by the tried and tested iPhone 8: according to what the Japanese blog claims Macotakara, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young, consultant for the display supply chain, iPhone SE 2022 will sport a panel 4.7 inch LCD.

This would imply the maintenance of the fingerprint release sensor in the Home button, once again postponing any evolutions to the next model. As regards the colors, the most popular variants are Starlight and Midnight.

The same sources state that the new iPhone SE 3 will rely on the chipset Apple A15 Bionic, the same currently mounted on the devices of the series iPhone 13. This assumption stems from the fact that every iPhone SE has adopted the processor of the main models of that generation.

Another speculation concerns the internal memory: with the possible abandonment of the 64 GB cut, available on the iPhone SE 2020, the basic variant could be the one with 128 GB of capacity.

If the similarity to the iPhone 8 is confirmed, we could expect a single sensor for the main camera, although ideas are still very vague as to its type.

iPhone SE 3: launch date and price

A TrendForce report suggests that the third generation of the iPhone SE is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of 2022, through a special event around the month of March. The recurring idea is that it won’t be later than the first half of next year anyway. Suffice it to say that the first model debuted in March 2016 and the second in April 2020, so the assumption does not seem too far from reality.

The price could be around 494 euros of the first two versions but, as highlighted by JP Morgan, the service of barter (or Trade-In) from Apple could allow Android users to save a hundred dollars or even more, depending on the smartphone in their possession.