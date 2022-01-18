Cheap iPhone: there will be two models

The rumors about the release of new models of iPhone SE, the economic line of Apple smartphones, are increasingly insistent. The latest rumor was posted on Twitter by Ross Young, a well-known and reliable consultant and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). Young is a display expert: in his tweet he not only offers us new information about the display of the future Cheap iPhone, but it also reveals that the low cost iPhone SEs are on the way two.









According to Ross Young, Apple is preparing to renew the iPhone SE line with the close release of two models, one Announcements for the economic range of the company. Apple would like to renew the second generation iPhone SE, on the market from 2020, with a new model that supports networks 5G. The new iPhone SE should arrive in 2022 and would be Apple’s first budget smartphone compatible with 5G. The other model of the iPhone SE, theiPhone SE 3 real, would instead have been anticipated: it could be presented next March and sold starting from 2023, no longer from 2024.

IPhone SE 2022: news and confirmations

The main novelty of the iPhone SE 2022 is support for 5G networks. This is why Apple could call the new model “iPhone SE + 5G“. According to what Ross Young reported in his tweet, this iPhone SE should be identical to the previous second generation iPhone SE. The iPhone SE + 5G would repurpose a 4.7-inch display, the processor Apple A15 Bionic (or A14 Bionic, that of the iPhone 12) and, above all, the design and the “vintage” form factor that recalls the popular range of iPhone 8.

Ross Young then states that the new iPhone SE model, the third generation of the range, should arrive as early as 2023. An early release that would represent a first time for Apple’s economic series: so far the Cupertino company had renewed the range every four years.

iPhone SE 3: display and processor

It is assumed that theiPhone SE third generation can adopt one 5.7 inch screen, an inch more than the previous series. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also thinks Apple is likely to add an inch to the budget iPhone model. Neither Young nor Ming-Chi Kuo are unbalanced on possible design changes, such as the adoption of the notch and the absence of bezels on the display.

We remind you, however, that the iPhone SE series is characterized by its small size compared to other iPhones and also to other smartphones: we expect Apple to propose this peculiar feature again. As for the processor, however, iPhone SE 3 should adopt theA15 Bionic – the same processor adopted by the current iPhone 13.