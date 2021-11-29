cheap offers (less than 50 €)

The Cyber ​​Monday just left up Amazon. The last big act of a week of discounts that culminated with Black Friday and will find a worthy conclusion on this Monday of offers on a myriad of products. Check out the top bargains at less than 50 € and don’t forget to browse our buying guides: they are all super price conscious.

Cyber ​​Monday Amazon: offers under 50 € not to be missed

A roundup of products selected by hand from the store, taking into account the relationship between quality and price and the discount.

Product 1: a good one air fryer, with vintage design, 3 liters. The Bear brand is part of the ecosystem Xiaomi and this guarantees its quality. Super simple and effective to use, you can also use it as an oven. You get it for € 49.99 instead of € 72.99.

Product 2: the joy of ironed clothes, the happiness of not wasting time. Here, with it vertical ironer Electrolux is about possible emotions. The 1200W model, beautiful and effective, you can get it for € 34.99 instead of € 59.99.

Product 3: This device from Xiaomi is very useful. It is a smart humidifier (which you can then manage via application and with voice assistants), which also has antibacterial functionality. This means that, through UVC rays, the water is sterilized (freed from germs and bacteria) before going into the circulation. You get it for € 49.99 instead of € 57.

Product 4: a very good one compact cordless vacuum cleaner, equipped with a suction power of 4500Pa and a lot of accessories. You can use it at home, but also in the car: you can reach almost any corner and crevice to clean, without any effort. You get it for € 27.19 instead of € 33.99.

Product 5: Oral-B Smart 4 4500 is an exceptional intelligent toothbrush, rich in technology, which allows you to achieve perfect oral hygiene with the help of the specific application. You connect it via Bluetooth to your smartphone and be impressed with what it is capable of. You get it, with two texts in a box, at a great price: € 49.99 instead of € 134.99.

Product 7: An iconic phone, returning in the form of a beautiful feature phone. This is the very famous Nokia 6310, which gets a makeover and boasts a 2.8 ″ color display protected by curved glass. Dual SIM support, rear camera, FM radio and – of course – the presence of the Snake game! On Cyber ​​Monday Amazon you get it for € 47.90 instead of € 59.99.

Product 8: a spectacular smartwatch, which at this price is a must. This is TicWatch GTH, a complete wearable from every point of view, especially as a health monitor. Heart rate, amount of oxygen in the blood and even skin temperature measurement. A very valid ally for sport and to manage notifications received on your smartphone from the wrist, now take it home for € 38.99 instead of € 49.99.

Product 9: a soundbar compact with 3D sound, ready to amaze. A power output of 20W and maximum flexibility for connection: by cable (AUX or optical) or via Bluetooth. There is also a remote control for quick management: so complete you can place it anywhere, connecting it to PC, TV, smartphone and tablet. Now you get it at € 37.46 instead of € 49.95.

Product 10: the new OPPO portable wireless speaker not only is it beautiful, with its retro design, but it is also equipped with a display that marks the time and allows you to take advantage of the alarm function. Large, easy-to-find buttons, built-in battery and clear, clean sound. You get it for just € 19.99.

All other occasions

In addition to the top ten I just showed you, there’s more. There are Amazon devices at a great price: smart speakers and smart displays starting from € 14. There are real geniuses for less than € 15 and there are also “never again without” technology products for less than € 25.

The Cyber ​​Monday Amazon it is today and it is good to take advantage of the most delicious offers, especially in anticipation of Christmas gifts. Who said that you must necessarily spend a fortune to make them?