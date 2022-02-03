Cheap Valentine’s Day beauty gifts for her at less than 25 €

February 14 is upon us and if you are looking for a Valentine’s Day beauty gift for her cheap under 25 € you really can’t miss this guide. All the latest beauty products and releases, including makeup and skincare, to find the perfect one Valentine’s Day gift for her at a small price, but with a maximum yield. Lip Kit, Face Set, Body Set, Palette, Perfumes and everything a true beauty addicted could wish for.

Rare Beauty Mini Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream Duo

It is one of the most loved brands released in the last period, Rare Beauty, the beauty brand of singer Selena Gomez. This kit contains two best sellers, i Mat Lip Soufflé, liquid lipsticks with a light and creamy formula, for a matte and velvety finish but extreme comfort. An ultra-moisturizing texture combines pigmented colors and very long-lasting in two shades, Inspire and Fearless, respectively a warm and medium dark nude and a bright warm red.

Rare Beauty, Mini Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream Duo Lipsticks. Price: € 20.00 on sephora.it

Natasha Denonona Valentines Kit Mini Crush Eyeshadow Palette

They are among the most popular palettes for their quality, for the selection of colors and above all because Natasha Denona it also creates small, versatile and compact palettes, to take anywhere with you. For Saint Valentine create a kit, Natasha Denona Valentines Kit, which contains the Mini Crush Eyeshadow Palette and the Medium Blending Eyeshadow Brush. The palette is, of course, inspired by the classic colors of Saint Valentine, to create romantic looks, from purple to pink. The brush, on the other hand, is perfect for every shape and size of eye to blend eye shadows perfectly.

Natasha Denonona, Valentines Kit Mini Crush Eyeshadow Palette. Price: € 24.95 on lookfantastic.it

Nabla Cosmetics Ruby Lights Glitter Palette

The brand needs no introduction and is proudly all Italian. Nabla Cosmetics Ruby Lights Glitter Palette it’s just one of the palettes that any beauty addicted would like to receive valentine’s day gift. A quad with three shades of multi-reflective glitter, pressed and of various sizes, to create incredible plays of light on the eyelids. They can be used alone, as a topper on other eyeshadows or with a glitter primer, for a full and intense effect.

Nabla Cosmetics, Ruby Lights Glitter Palette. Price: € 24.00 on sephora.it

Cosmyfy Mrtndamex E Basic Gaia Vintage Vibes Lip Kit

If yours is a lover of vintage, you can only make her happy by giving her the kit Cosmyfy Vintage Vibes Lip Kit created by Mrtndamex and Basic Gaia. Inspired by vintage, the shades of this duo of pencils and liquid lipsticks are reminiscent of other atmospheres, warm and enveloping. The texture of the pencils is creamy and pigmented and perfectly matches the colored and also pigmented gloss and the semi-matte liquid lipstick, to show off matte or glossy lips, depending on the mood.

Cosmyfy, Mrtndamex E Basic Gaia Vintage Vibes Lip Kit. Price: € 19.90 on pinalli.it

Too Faced Voluptuous Lashes & Plump Lips Set

If you are looking for a perfect valentines day beauty gift for her do not miss this gem. Too Facaed Voluptuous Lashes & Plump Lip Set contains two best sellers of the brand that are reconfirmed year after year. Better Than Sex Mascara needs no introduction, it gives lashes a false lash effect, separates, lengthens and curves while Lip Injection is the perfect product to get full lips without fillers, plumping effect.

Too Faced, Voluptuous Lashes & Plump Lip Set. Price: € 13.00 on sephora.it

Versace Women’s Trio Miniature Collection Set

A perfect gift for those who love perfumes and always discover new fragrances or for those who love to display collectible perfume bottles. Yes why Versace Women’s Trio Miniature Collection is the perfect collectible kit, with three small miniatures of Versace’s most famous perfumes, colored and cared for in every tiny detail. Also perfect for discovering new perfumes or if your woman gets tired of always wearing the same fragrance. Flowery, fruity, woody, spicy, sweet, sensual, intense: three options to find your own perfume of the heart.

Versace, Women’s Trio Miniature Collection Perfume Set. Price: € 22.95 on lookfantastic.it

Charlotte Tilbury Gift Of Pillow Talk Lip Lips Box

One of the lip products and above all of the most loved shades on the web and also by the stars in a kit to get the perfect nude lips. Charlotte Tilbury Gift Of Pillow Talk is a lip box that contains two mini-sizes: the Lip Cheat lip pencil in the Pillow Talk coloring, a pinkish nude perfect on practically every complexion and the homonymous Matte Revolution lipstick, the most famous and purchased of the brand.

Charlotte Tilbury, Gift Of Pillow Talk Lip Lips Box. Price: € 25.00 on sephora.it

FaceD Discovery Kit Face Box

An all-Italian skincare brand that has revolutionized face care, offering products at very low prices with an extreme yield, without too many frills in the packaging but with a lot, a lot of substance. FaceD Discovery Kit is the complete face box to try the best products of the brand for face care, suitable for all skin types that want a boost of hydration, thanks to the three molecular weight hyaluronic acid present inside them. Mini-sizes of anti-dark circles eye contour cream, immediate effect anti-fatigue eye mask, immediate hydration anti-aging mask and anti-pollution firming cream spf15, for a complete but above all effective face routine.

FaceD, Discovery Kit Face Box. Price: € 24.90 on pinalli.it

Rituals Valentine’s Day The Ritual Of Sakura For You & Me Foaming Shower Gel Duo

A perfect thought for her but also for the couple is the Kit Rituals Valentine’s Day The Ritual Of Sakura For You & Me Foaming Shower Gel Duo. Two shower gels with mousse texture, which is released from the dispenser giving a feeling of softness, thanks to the delicate and soft foam but above all a moment of olfactory pleasure thanks to the fragrances characteristic of the brand. The result is a skin that is so cleansed, but also pampered, hydrated and delicately perfumed.

Rituals, Valentine’s Day The Ritual Of Sakura For You & Me Foaming Shower Gel Duo Body Set. Price: € 8.90 on sephora.it

Mario Badescu From Mario With Love Set Face

Beloved in America Mario Badescu proposes, like Valentine’s day beauty gift for herthe Mario Badescu From Mario With Love Set Face, to try different products of the brand. 4 mini-sizes: face spray with aloe, herbs and rose water, perfect before and after makeup, rose lip balm to keep them hydrated, rose body soap and witch hazel tonic and rose water, refreshing and soothing.

Mario Badescu, From Mario, With Love Set Face. Price: € 23.00 on sephora.it