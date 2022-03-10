cheaper and faster to load

Batteries and test apparatus at the Oak Ridge Battery Manufacturing Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 15, 2022. (Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times)

WOBURN, Mass. — Although they are already far behind Asian manufacturers in producing batteries for electric carsUS automakers and their suppliers are racing to develop a new generation of batteries that are cheaper, can store more energy and charge faster.

It’s a global competition with huge economic consequences for automakers, small battery startups and car buyers, who in a few years, when the era of combustion engines fades, They will choose from a wide variety of electric cars that use different types of batteries.

The chemistry of batteries—a technical topic once the province of engineers—has become one of the hottest topics of discussion in the corporate boardrooms of General Motors, Toyota, Ford Motor, and Volkswagen, as well as in the White House.

With financial and technological support from the government, these giant companies are welcoming start-ups working to remake the battery with open arms so as not to be left behind by the industrial revolution that unleashed the electric car.

The ability of automakers to master battery technology could help determine which ones will thrive and which ones will be overtaken by Tesla and other electric-car companies.

new value

Batteries will help determine the price of new cars and could become what defines vehicles. Like the megapixels in cameras or the processing speeds in computer chips that consumers once obsessed over, battery characteristics will be the yardstick by which cars, trucks and SUVs are judged and purchased. trucks.

“The battery in electric vehicles will be the new value to make a difference from here on out,” said Hau Thai-Tang, director of product platform and operations at Ford. “That’s why we’re making a huge effort.”

Of course, batteries will also play a central role in the fight against climate change, helping to move cars, vans, trucks and the energy sector away from oil, coal and natural gas.

Carmakers are taking a crash course in battery chemistry because demand for electric cars is taking off. Companies must figure out how to make cheaper and better batteries. Currently, batteries can account for between a quarter and a third of the cost of electric cars. In addition, a few Asian companies are responsible for manufacturing most of these batteries.

Even Tesla, the dominant producer of electric cars, relies on asian suppliers and seeks to do more manufacturing in-house.

This month, President Joe Biden encouraged companies to move more of the battery supply chain to the United States. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine emphasized the strategic importance of those efforts. Volkswagen was forced to temporarily close its main electric vehicle factory in Germany after the war disrupted supplies of parts made to western Ukraine.

Ilias Belharouak, who runs the Oak Ridge Battery Manufacturing Center, with an electrode, in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 15, 2022. (Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times)

Auto giants like Stellantis, which owns Ram and Jeep, are lavishing start-ups like Factorial Energy, which has fewer than 100 employees in an office park in Woburn, near Boston.

Factorial executives, who have stopped calling automakers offering them sacks of money, are developing a battery that can charge faster, store more energy and be less likely to overheat than current batteries.

“Money can come and go,” said Factorial co-founder Siyu Huang, who began experimenting with battery technology as a graduate student at Cornell University. “We want to produce the safest battery and change the way people live.”

Cheaper and longer lasting batteries

The most immediate change in sight is in the manufacture of the battery blocks.

Most lithium-ion batteries in electric cars rely on nickel, manganese, and cobalt. However, some automakers, including Tesla and Ford, are moving to use batteries that rely on lithium iron phosphate, a popular material in China, in at least some vehicles.

These LFP batteries, as they are known, cannot store as much energy per kilogram, but they are much less expensive and have a longer life.

Tesla plans to offer LFP batteries in electric vehicles for lower price and distance per charge. Ford plans to use them in some of the trucks it sells under its Ion Boost Pro brand to fleet owners.

“They could be for delivery, for plumbers, electricians, landscapers who work in a fixed geographic area,” said Thai-Tang, the Ford executive.

Ford is teaming up with South Korea’s SK Innovation to make these batteries, but hopes to bring much of that manufacturing to the United States, Thai-Tang said. “This will reduce some of the geopolitical and logistics cost issues.”

New designs and ingredients

Ford’s new F-150 electric pickup truck, which hasn’t gone on sale but already has 200,000 units on the shelf, will rely on batteries with a higher percentage of high-energy nickel, also produced by SK Innovation.

In February, Tesla announced that it had already built one million cells for its next generation of “4680” batteries, which it has already begun using in its Model Y “crossover” cars. CEO Elon Musk has stated that the battery you’ll go 16 percent further thanks to its distinctive honeycomb design. “It’s hard until it’s found out and then it’s easy,” he commented in 2020.

GM claims its Ultium battery cell needs 70 percent less cobalt than the cells used in the Bolt, Chevrolet’s electric hatchback. The company has added aluminum to its battery. GMC’s Hummer pickup truck, which GM recently began selling, is the first vehicle to have this battery.

GM, in collaboration with South Korea’s LG Chem, is building a $2.3 billion battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio. It is one of at least 13 battery factories under construction in the United States.

Batteries are already becoming important to car branding: GM is advertising Ultium batteries. This adds to the imperative that these batteries are reliable and safe, according to GM, which had to recall the Bolt to repair a battery defect that can cause fires.

Many automakers are eager to reduce its reliance on cobalt in part because most of it comes from the Congo, where it is mined by Chinese-funded companies or independent contractors who sometimes employ children.

“The possible violation of human rights, child exploitation or artisanal miners who are digging in very difficult circumstances are the biggest concern we have,” said Markus Schäfer, a senior Mercedes-Benz executive responsible for research and development.

The auto industry is also concerned about nickel, because Russia is a major supplier of the metal.

