Cheaper bills thanks to Nigeria? The liquefied gas that Brussels (and Eni) like

Not only the USA and Qatar. In its race to find alternative gas supplies to Russia (put at risk by tensions over Ukraine) to alleviate rising energy bills, the European Commission has announced that even with Nigeria there could soon be an agreement centered on LNG, liquefied natural gas, of which the African country is a major producer.

The European Union and Nigeria, Margrethe Vestager told European Commission Vice President, after a meeting with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja, “have recognized the importance of energy relationships” between them and are committed to “exploring all options for a greater supply of liquefied natural gas from Nigeria to the EU. A technical meeting will be convened shortly, “he added.

Nigeria is one of the oil and gas producing countries with the highest growth margins in the world, according to estimates by several experts. Certainly, the multinationals in the sector have focused on African reserves, including Eni, which among other activities has a 10.4% stake in Nigeria Lng, a consortium that includes, in addition to the Italian group, also the Dutch Shell , the French Total and the energy company of the Nigerian state, the Nnpc.

The consortium operates the largest liquefied natural gas plant in Africa, explains theAgithe one located on the island of Bonny and which has “a production capacity of 22 million tons of LNG per year, corresponding to about 35 billion cubic meters of feed gas a year”, writes Eni itself. In December 2019, the Italian giant signed an agreement with its partners to further increase the production of the plant by 2024: “With this expansion (the Nigerian plant, ed.) It will become one of the main LNG hubs in the world and will allow us to further exploit the country’s abundant associated gas resources “, explains Eni on its website.

A possible agreement between the EU and Nigeria, therefore, would be excellent news for this expansion. The talks between Brussels and the Lagos authorities seem to be well advanced. During its mission to Nigeria, Vestager also announced an EU package of 820 million euros to support the African country’s digital economy until 2024. The support, according to a statement from Brussels, will help strengthen secure connectivity , digitize public services, support entrepreneurship and develop digital skills, while promoting an anthropocentric approach and a democratic governance framework for technology.