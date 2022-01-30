Cheaper Graphics Cards With Crypto Collapse?

There may be a silver lining in the black cloud represented by the recent cryptocurrency crash. The prices of gaming hardware manufactured by NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) e Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) seem to finally be down thanks to crypto.

What happened

The decline in prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from 50% of their November value is leading to an erosion of the prices of graphics cards (GPUs) used for video games.

Tom’s Hardware collected price data in the week of late December and compared it to last week’s. In comparison we see the average prices of the graphics cards indicated on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). We monitored the prices of AMD and Nvidia in particular.

An Nvidia GEForce RTX3080 from 10 GBwas worth an average of $ 1,804.28 between December 20 and December 27 on eBay, it was sold for $ 1,595.41 in the week between January 17 and 24 – a drop of 11.6%.

Also there Radeon RX6600 AMD saw a price drop of 11.6% over the same period: the price of the graphics card in fact dropped from $ 586.89 to $ 518.66.

In terms of 1080p gaming performance, the RX 6600 competes with Nvidia’s graphics card RTX 3060 from 12 GB and it’s just 4% slower (in games without ray tracing), according to Tom’s Hardware.

On eBay, the 12GB RTX 3060 costs $ 705, which is significantly higher than AMD’s offering, according to the data.

Because it is important

On average, almost all graphics cards have lost 5% of their price, while according to data from Tom’s Hardware the RTX 3090, the 10 GB RTX 3080 and the RX 6600 have dropped by more than 10%.

The number of graphics card sales also took a hit; the decline is across the board, with some exceptions represented by the RTX 3090 and RTX 3070Ti.

Last year Nvidia introduced graphics chips for cryptocurrency mining; During previous crypto bulls, a boom in demand for graphics cards was observed, followed by a subsequent decline.

According to Tom’s Hardware, if the decline in crypto continues and the production of graphics cards increases due to the ever decreasing shortage of ABF substrates (a key component), it is foreseeable that the prices of graphics cards will continue to decline.

Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), AMD’s rival company, last week declared its intention to unveil an energy-efficient Bitcoin mining chip.