cheaper than the original but has a big flaw

Related news

Robot vacuum cleaners have managed to sneak into thousands of homes in Spain and become household appliances essential for carrying out daily cleaning tasks. The iRobot Roomba is the reference, but the evolution of current devices is abysmal when compared to the first units that came onto the market a few years ago and the competition is stronger than ever. Now they incorporate enough suction power, accessories to mop the floor and large doses of artificial intelligence.

But where, without a doubt, a notable difference has been achieved is in the self-emptying systems that make us forget about the dirt deposit for a while. An example of the latter case is Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, 379.99 euros (without autovacuum station with which to have the complete pack it would be necessary to add 200 euros more) that has just arrived on the Spanish market and that includes all these functions and some more.

It’s a significant amount, but it’s still just over $200 cheaper than iRobot’s more affordable Roomba with a self-emptying tower or even Roborock. At EL ESPAÑOL – Omicrono we have been using this Yeedi Vac 2 Pro as a workhorse for day-to-day floor cleaning and there are both lights and some shadows.

sneaks anywhere

One of the peculiarities of the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is that it can even sneak under the cupboard to clean. Lacking the classic protrusions —almost like periscopes— of current robot vacuum cleaners, it is capable of reaching where others collide.

Something that is certainly appreciated because these areas usually become pockets of dirt and dust that can hardly be cleaned without moving furniture. The small thickness can also work in its favor for other moves such as sofas or getting under some more complex obstacles.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro

Izan Gonzalez

Something that, on the other hand, leads us to one of the great failures of the Yeedi. The hump used by the other robot vacuum cleaners is dedicated to evacuating the expired air to an area where it does not interfere. Something that the Vac 2 Pro does for one of the sides. This air outlet at a relative speed and pressure displaces the dirt in its path creating a snow removal effect of dirt that never stops vacuuming.

And that one of its strengths is the large radius circular brush specially designed to bring dirt closer to the central area of ​​the device. The bristles that the brand has chosen are one of the longest we have seen, reaching even the most complicated corners. Although one more point of speed is missing.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro air outlet

Izan Gonzalez

Leaving that problem aside, the 3,000 pascals that Yeedi announces are enough to get the job done. Although it gives the feeling of a level of suction similar to the Roborock S7 that has 2,500.

What has been very positive is an obstacle avoidance system like we have never seen before. Nothing is carried forward even if the furniture is moved or there are things thrown on the floor.

also scrub

Another of the great functions of the Vac 2 Pro announced by the brand is its vibrating mop accessory that is intended to clean —with water— the floor. Both Yeedi’s robot and any of its competition do not officially admit adding any type of detergent or floor cleaner in order not to damage the mechanism.

Scrubbing performance is very good with a vibration that seems enough to lift embedded dirt that can not suck or drag the brush. What has seemed scarce to us is the tank where the water is poured. For a house of about 50 square meters with intensive scrubbing, it is practically empty after finishing.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Mop

Izan Gonzalez

It’s not a strong point either. not being able to choose whether or not to scrub when the accessory with the cloth is attached. If it is on, the robot vacuum cleaner will always mop as it cannot lift the mop. Again, in other competitive vacuum cleaners, the robot can always equip the scrubbing accessory and it is up to the user whether to use it or not.

emptying system

The charging base of the robot vacuum cleaner incorporates a dirt tank self-emptying system. The operation is based on small hatches in the belly of the robot that remain open once it is placed on the base. Then, a motor is turned on that sucks up that dirt and stores it in a cardboard bag in the purest hand-held vacuum cleaner style.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Emptying System Bag

Izan Gonzalez

The capacity is enough and in the 30 days of testing it has not been necessary to withdraw it. The manufacturer advertises about a month of capacity, but it depends a lot on the level of dirt generation.

Something strange that has happened while the test has been carried out is that, randomly, the auto-emptying system turned on for no more than two seconds. The time didn’t matter —night scares included— and we imagine that it will be some software problem that connects the automatic emptying. The best solution is to unplug it from the mains overnight. Although the battery may be discharged.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro on its emptying and charging base

Izan Gonzalez

An incomprehensible error

The application works as expected thanks to its simplicity and a very intuitive interface with the essential buttons at hand. Undoubtedly a positive point for Yeedi that is complemented by a QR pairing —the robot has a built-in camera— very simple.

The biggest problem we have faced is exhaust gas design of the suction system. Something impossible to solve through a software update and that impoverishes the user experience. It also doesn’t help that it doesn’t allow you to not scrub when the mop attachment is attached, although it’s less of an issue on a day-to-day basis as changing it doesn’t take more than 20 seconds.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro with the scrub attachment

Izan Gonzalez

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro (from 379.99 euros) It has plenty of power for day-to-day cleaning and a very complete navigation system that avoids obstacles like few others. It could be said that the best of those tested so far. In addition, it should be noted that its main drive wheels are off-road and will have no problem overcoming some obstacles such as the classic clothesline.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you