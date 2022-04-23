Cheating Monopoly | Television

In the fourth chapter of anatomy of a scandal, Sienna Miller is outraged to discover that her husband’s parents allowed her to cheat at Monopoly. It may seem like a small thing in a thriller that revolves around an alleged rape, but that trifle leads her to question whether such an early indulgence in crime has been able to spoil the moral compass of a man who came into the world with all the standard privileges.

The benevolence with which the faults of the favored are treated is what is most unhappily realistic in David E. Kelley’s fiction. Some have cataloged the now penultimate case of wild commissionism as rogue things. Ignoring what rogues Roberto Carlos and Raúl were dismantling defenses with a vertiginous throw-in, put pa takes it out million at the expense of the suffering of others should receive less pious adjectives, despite the fact that those involved consider that more than sentences they deserve medals because reality tends more to the grotesque than to the thriller.

What is disturbing is not that so many use their privileges to skirt illegality, but that they are not even aware of it. Like coriander, amorality is not perceived the same by everyone.

“You live in another world, boy,” Piqué snapped at Juanma González on Tuesday on that Twitch in which he plays Frost even though this week he has become Nixon. Oblivious to the fact that he is the one who inhabits a morally alternative universe. Unable to assimilate the obscenity involved in organizing a competition in which he participates or marketing with countries that trample on human rights. It is as grotesque as listening to one of the club captains who makes a show of abhorring Spanishness, courting a king of Spain. A much more unpredictable script twist than the one that closes the Netflix series.

