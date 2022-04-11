Cheats and codes – LaOpinióndelJugón

The Player’s Opinion is a weekly section in which Vandal publishes the opinions expressed in the forum on a proposed topic. Every Friday afternoon, Spanish time, a new issue, news or text is presented so that readers can offer their points of view. We highlight the most representative texts of the week in this section, although all comments are available in the thread for this purpose.

This week we ask our readers about the cheats in games. A study says that nearly half of American gamers believe that using codes is not cheating. Vandal players use cheats? Have they made your fun better or worse?

● “For me there are two types of “cheats”, those that give an advantage and break the game, or those that open up parts of the game reserved for developers or can be considered part of a “post-game”.

The tricks to cheat a game are only interesting to me when I already have the game fully mastered, and only to mess around doing the hooligan, the typical thing since the 8-bit times.

The other tricks like being able to select a level I have done to play on a whim or just want without having to pass a complete game, I know, I always want to pass Sonic’s Star Light Zone from time to time.

And then there is that other part of “tricks” that unlock curiosities only useful for tinkering and are reserved for developers.

Besides, what the heck, if you just want to have a nice brown time in a GTA, nothing better than typing and a tank man falling from the sky.” – Zumm Plass

● “I don’t use cheats and codes much, not because I don’t want to, I’ve always been interested in playing a game that I like with invincibility or infinite bullets but as soon as I start playing it I forget.

The cheats that call me the most are the ones that unlock cool weapons or outfits, also the ones that unlock playable characters.

A trick or code that I always miss is to select levels or episodes, some games don’t allow it and so I’m not in the mood to go through those first tutorial steps again in many games.” – Turbo_Racer

● “I’m reluctant to use cheats, I always try to finish a game without them, unless it’s something desperate.

That yes, I put the cheats when I have finished them and I play them again to go more calm and even to explore areas that I have not seen the first time I have played it”. – Lonely wolf

● “I usually only pay attention to cheats when they unlock some kind of content that is otherwise inaccessible or when they change some parameter of the game in such a way that you can do fun things that would normally be impossible.

Shovel Knight had a lot of special secret codes provided by the creators themselves that allow you to do a lot of fun things, from playing with giant characters to modifying the physique or the way the characters interact with the environment. There were two particularly cool ones that let you play Specter Knight with Megaman-inspired mobility.” – jimmytrius

● “Narrowing it down to gimmick as a gameplay advantage, I really don’t see or understand any reason to use them.

If a game is too difficult, then you’ve gotten as far as you can. Bear the frustration. Portray with dignity. It is that the way of the trick is to cheat oneself!”. – Javi.79

● “Since the time of PS2 I haven’t put a cheat, what’s more, I don’t know in which current games (with the exception of GTA DE) you can still put a code/trick”. – alexanderpage

● “In truth, that time that handled characters, scenes without paying for DLC…

My favorites was when I had to use the Flubber mode in Colin Mc Rae Rally…Hey fun.” – daninudo

