check a question about Pokémon, union makes a complaint

The note, addressed to the General Command of the Carabinieri and drafted by the Secretary General of UNARMA Antonio Nicolosicontains a long premise on how it is natural that among the questions relating to the competition there are also topics of general knowledge, however placing some objections on the question encountered by a candidate in which he specifically asked “What is, among others, a characteristic of Pokémon, the creatures of the video game of the same name by Satoshi Tajiri?“, which were combined with four possible answers such as”who eat pizza“,”that they do not die in combat“,”that they walk backwards” And “who travel with one-wheeled bicycles“.

As we read in the note, the perplexities were related not so much to the motivation for the inclusion of this question in a competition of another nature (question probably intended to probe the level of knowledge and belonging of the candidate to the videogame community), as much as as to why a simpler one was not formulated such as, quoting the text, “ask if Pikachu was a basic character or already an evolved form”or calling the candidate to answer on a more general social and social phenomenon of the Game Freak videogame.





The note continues to make people smile because it closes by pointing out that, being a competition intended for the Carabinieri, the question could also have concerned something more pertinent to the profession and that the person who formulated it probably found himself for a moment “fascinated by the fact that humans can use similar and extravagant and immortal characters for the most disparate fights and, therefore, better than an Assassin’s Creed, perhaps much more challenging video game“, finally concluding how a carabiniere has to deal with other fights and characters or go hunting for Pokémon.

While the objections relating to the question remain understandable, certainly many would have been able to give the right answer and, perhaps, laugh about it.

