Check effect: even more inactive

The disincentive effect of citizenship income makes Istat data on the labor market in September less brilliant. The growth in employment (+ 59 thousand units over the previous month) has led to over 500 thousand the number of places recovered since the beginning of the year, even if compared to the beginning of the pandemic over 300 thousand are missing (almost all autonomous). The slight improvement in the unemployment rate (9.2%, +0.1 points on August) is offset by the increase in the youth rate (+1.8 points to 29.8%) which, however, remains at the February 2020 values. and, therefore, shows a small recovery also for the “under 35”.

The numbers reveal three realities. The first is that the employment recovery has been less dynamic than expected in a context of economic growth of + 6% of GDP per year and is driven almost exclusively by fixed-term contracts. The second is that in the 50-64 age group the employment rate of 60.4% has now reached the February 2020 levels, while the inactivity rate has increased in the 15-34 age group. The third consequence is that the lowest number of unemployed since the beginning of the pandemic (-206 thousand) has been poured into the cauldron of the inactive, that is, those who do not work and do not look for work (probably because they are subsidized). If we add to this that, compared to the beginning of the Covid crisis, the workforce has reduced by 300 thousand units, it follows that over 500 thousand people have left the market. And therefore, rather than pension reform, politics should focus on active policies for the reintegration of employable people.

A situation also denounced by the Confcommercio Research Office which found that the army of 429 thousand non-professional freelancers (i.e. not members of any professional order) recorded a growth rate of 89% in the period 2008-2019 (compared to of + 1.2% growth in overall employment in Italy). The Covid, however, has canceled 40 thousand positions between professional and non-ordinistic freelancers, which in total fell below the threshold of 1.4 million units. “The per capita income of professionals has decreased by 25% over the years, which is why fair compensation is necessary for professional services and the payment in installments of the tax burden: equal dignity of status with businesses is necessary, both in the relationship with the Public administration and welfare, ”commented the president of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli. Also in this case, the possibility of receiving a secure income is a deterrent to the risk of the liberal profession.

Yet focusing on new skills could further stimulate the country’s economic development. This is what a Confcooperatve and Censis survey revealed, according to which companies will be ready to hire up to 2.4 million workers with “green” skills by 2025, but 741 thousand technicians are missing, which could weigh up to 2 , 5% of GDP (10.2 billion euros).

But will the majority who support the Draghi government be able to begin to affect these issues? For the moment a feeling of mistrust prevails: the budget law has not yet been scheduled in the Senate precisely because of the profound differences that characterize the majority. On the reduction of the tax burden, the left is aiming at an expansion of the various bonuses rather than at the cut in the personal income tax rate, requested by the center-right, which benefits from average incomes. There is also little agreement on the subject of pensions and on the necessary changes to citizenship income, which mortgages 8.6 billion euros also next year without, however, producing real benefits.