Check out a spectacular concept of the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra – PHOTO

Xiaomi 12 Ultra promises even more spectacular than expected. A concept has sprung up that has left fans speechless

The device Xiaomi 12 continues to be talked about. Lately, many new renderings and very interesting concepts have been popping up on the net. The latest of these is by artist HoilNDI, who took advantage of Twitter to show the images to the general public.

This time, it even emerged a 3D preview of the Ultra model, and it is definitely to blow your mind. The camera would be from 200 Megapixel, and this is the detail that most catches the eye. But also a camera under the display and one additional screen on the rear panel, for an increasingly connected future even without the need to unlock the smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the concept that emerged on the net drives fans crazy

For the moment, it is just a concept. Especially in recent times, several artists on the net are unleashed to the sound of renderings and 3D images of the new Xiaomi 12. The Ultra version was designed by the artist HoilNDI, who wanted to show the public some of the possible features. There is talk of a 200 megapixel super camera, an additional screen in the rear panel and a camera below the display. But also the chipset Snapdragon 898 and design features reminiscent of the Mi 11 Ultra.

For now, no official comments have yet arrived from the management of Xiaomi Group. A clear and precise line taken by the Asian giant, which has never before expressed itself on these fan images. With some exceptions, such as the episode that occurred following a video published by LetsGoDigital. The latter had shown pictures of a Mi 12 running in the hands of a person in China.