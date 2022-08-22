check out her gorgeous overpriced dress

After saying “I do” in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for a second time on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the actor’s sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia. For the occasion, the pop star wore a magnificent overpriced dress.

After breaking her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez had found love in the arms of her ex, actor Ben Affleck. After a year of love, the two lovebirds got engaged. A news that the pop star had herself shared in her On the JLO newsletter. A few months after their engagement, the couple took the plunge and united in Las Vegas. A ceremony organized in a small committee before they put down their suitcases in Paris for a romantic honeymoon.

But those who united in a small committee wanted to invite all their loved ones to a second ceremony, which took place in the vast estate of the actor in Georgia, on Saturday August 20. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, with the help of event planner Colin Cowie, saw things big for this second union. Together, they cooked up a weekend of festivities, which began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. A day that was stressful to say the least… The actor’s mother had an accident at her son’s home, and was taken to the hospital before leaving quickly to attend the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez stunning in a wedding dress

For this second union, Jennifer Lopez wore a stunning Ralph Lauren dressmade in Italy. A white dress estimated at $400,000, accompanied by an XXL veil. As for the groom, he was very elegant with a black and white tuxedo. The newlyweds were able to count on their children for the most beautiful day of their lives. Emme and Max, Jennifer Lopez’s twins whom she had with Marc Anthony, and Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, Ben Affleck’s children whom he had with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were all present, dressed in white .

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding today pic.twitter.com/fnJqMPfwOe — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 21, 2022

A dress code that the guests also respected. According to several American media, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and other celebrities were present at the Bennifer wedding. His brother Casey Affleck was the big absentee from this ceremony. The Oscar-winning actor was unable to attend the event due to ” family and parental obligations at home“.

The wedding weekend continues

After a magnificent ceremony, the festivities were not over. Indeed, the couple had planned a barbecue and a picnic on Sunday, August 21. An ideal program to conclude a beautiful festive weekend. The guests of the Hollywood couple will not soon forget this magnificent event!