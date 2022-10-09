check out her very puffy pics

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian never ceases to shake up the fashion world. As evidenced by his last particularly daring photo shoot, for the cover of a famous magazine.

Is Kim Kardashian going again “break the internet” ? In 2007, the entertainment world discovered the face of Kanye West’s ex-wife thanks to his family reality show, keeping up with the Kardashians. Since then, we can say that this mother of four children has come a long way, going from bimbo follower of cosmetic surgery to businesswoman today owner of a brand of perfumes, but also of clothes. And, above all, she has become the face of many very famous fashion brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, or even Thierry Mugler. A place of choice in the media sphere which has made her one of the most influential people in show business, but also the symbol of success Made in USA. And this message, she continues to carry it like a banner.

It is therefore quite natural that she posed for the September issue of magazine Interview devoted to “American dream”. In one of the publication, she poses blondediscolored eyebrows, posterior to the air and denim jacket over the shoulders in front of the American flag. A bold and particularly daring shoot for the daughter of Kris Jenner, who had already created a stir in the past with her cover of the magazine papershot by Jean-Paul Goude, where she revealed her incredible camber. “Kim Kardashian goes completely bare“can we read in the title of the interview, suggesting that, if the star does not pose completely naked, she gives herself up without taboo in this interview.

Daring shots for Kim Kardashian

The chance for her to chain provocative clichésvisible nipples or all buttocks out, all by addressing social issues that concern her, such as the removal of the right to abortion from the American Constitution. “I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding how Roe v. Wade (a historic judgment rendered by the Supreme Court which protected the right to abortion in the United States, editor’s note) was knocked down is fascinating and frightening”she explained, regretting at the same time “progress, then regress” of his country, in particular on gay marriage “in danger”but also the right to have recourse to a surrogate mother, as she did for two of her children. “I’ve always believed that people should live their lives exactly the way they want, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.”lamented the one who is currently studying law, and who has also never cared about what people think of her.