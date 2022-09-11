Check out the most important Marvel Studios announcements at D23

After Comic-Con 2022, Marvel fans were more than pleased with the number of releases that were announced for the next four years, although many knew that this was not all, and Marvel Studios was saving a couple of surprises for his panel at Disney Day, which began on September 8 and ends on the 10.

So if you missed it, or want to remember the most important announcements (and trailers), here’s a brief summary.

Secret Invasion (Spring 2023 release)

Perhaps one of the most long-awaited premieres by the fandom, this story will bring back Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury, in which the Skrulls (alien race presented in Captain Marvel) begin to infiltrate the Earthrepresenting a great threat.

The series has a more than impressive cast, having Emilia Clarke among its ranks (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Colman, an Oscar-winning actress who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (2016). Although it has not yet been confirmed that Chloe Bennet will return as Daisy Johnson aka Quakevarious insiders assure that it is practically a fact.

First official look at the Thunderbolts (premiere July 26, 2024)

Concept-art of the Thunderbolts, premiere in 2024. / RRSS

Although the official announcement was made a few months ago, the idea that we would see the Thunderbolts team (‘redeemed’ villains) had been circulating on the internet for quite some time; And now Marvel Studios has already let us know who the members of this lineup are.

As some insiders had already told us, the team is made up of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) the winter soldier (Sebastian Stan), USAgent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and task master (Olga Kurylenko).

What catches our attention is that Red Guardian (David Harbour) also appears in the concept art, which we assume is the replacement for Red Hulkoriginal member in the comics and who was played by William Hurt, an actor who died on March 13, 2022.

Werewolf by Night (premiere October 7, 2022)

Being one of the few advances that were released by Marvel Studios, this Halloween special it is carried out by the Mexican Gael Garcia (Amores Perros and Coco), and will be strongly inspired by the horror films of the 30’s and 40’s; in addition to having the soundtrack by Michael Giaccino (The Batman).

Loki: Season 2 (premiere summer 2023)

Glorious! fans at #D23Expo dove further into the Multiverse with a first look at Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2: https://t.co/9mv7RUo2nU pic.twitter.com/ytOZ4zY0mY — Loki (@LokiOfficial) September 11, 2022

Considered one of the best series that Marvel has created for Disney Plus, the story starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino promises to return to connect all the pieces of the Multiverse Saga, so there is a chance to see América Chávez ( Xochitl Gomez) in a cameo. @worldwide