Check out the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor’s next adventure is coming soon, but it’s his casting that looks the most exciting in his latest movie preview. The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer shows more of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie Tessa Thompson, and, for the first time, Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Along with the main cast from the Thor movies, Love and Thunder also features all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Marvel’s fourth Thor movie also features Russell Crowe as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder (and more).

Thor: Love and Thunder is again directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi also served as co-writer on the new Thor movie, starring Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious). Waititi also returns to play Fortnite-loving rocker Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters on July 8.

