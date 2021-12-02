Check out the Play Store, Google is giving away 1 euro of credit for purchases

Occasionally Google gives a few euros of credit to its users, to spend on Google Play Store for the purchase of applications, games or other content.

In these hours, some lucky users are receiving a notification in the Google Play Store that informs them of the availability of 1 euro as a gift, which can be redeemed immediately.

The offer, as reported by the complete terms, is only available to some users based on the purchase history and the credit obtained must be spent by December 23, 2021. The credit euro it can be used to purchase applications and games, including through in-app purchases, the purchase price of which is greater than 1 euro.

The credit can also be used for in-app purchases, as mentioned, it being understood that also in this case the cost must be greater than 1 euro. The discount is applied by Google at the time of payment through the Google Play Store and, of course, can only be used in a single solution.

You have also received credit from Google? Is this a 1 euro credit or has Google been more generous towards you? The comments box is at your disposal to tell us about your experience.