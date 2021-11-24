check out their extra luxury bedrooms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Montecito, California

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invested in the $ 14.65 million “Chateau of Riven Rock” located east of Santa Barbara. There are six bedrooms in the castle and two additional suites in a separate guest house from the main property. Built in the French provincial style, the castle looks like something straight out of a fairy tale. In the princely bedroom, large exposed wooden beams act as a ceiling.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, California

Justin Bieber’s $ 25.8 million 7-bed villa is in perfect modern architectural style. The four-poster bed and adjoining bath tub offer a tranquil look at Franklin Canyon Reserve. The house also offers a 4K cinema, gym, epic wine closet, and outdoor pizza oven.

Ariana Grande

Los Angeles, California

Ariana Grande’s modernist villa seems to have been built with Legos, all symmetries, squares and rectangles with strictly right angles. Only in its private bathroom is there a few curving lines in the deluxe oval bathtub looking out towards Trousdale Estates and the canyon. The master suite covers the entire top floor of the house. It includes a lounge area, terrace and walk-in closet … bigger than an average apartment.

Jennifer Lawrence

Los Angeles, California

Former owners of Jennifer Lawrence’s $ 8 million mansion include Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres. It’s unclear who did the renovations but it’s the old Hollywood glam décor that makes the house one of a kind.

Travis Scott

Los Angeles, California

Rapper Travis Scott paid $ 23.5 million for his Los Angeles, California apartment. It sits atop a hill and features a master bedroom suite halfway between an art gallery and a luxury spa. The whole house resembles a yacht on land. The bedroom, like the rest of the home, is designed according to the standards of the Delos Well Building Certification, i.e. optimized for healthy air, water, nutrition, light, fitness, comfort and mind.

Jennifer Aniston

Bel Air, California

“Sexy is important, but comfort is essential”, says Jennifer Aniston, very attracted to wood, stone and bronze, materials that have substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it must be warm and inviting. The bedroom of Aniston’s mid-century Bel Air mansion is decorated in earth tones and filled with pieces of art and design. She also has many relaxing chairs, including a pair of ottomans at the foot of her bed, perfect for her furry friends.

Selena Gomez

Los Angeles, California

Selena Gomez bought the house that Tom Petty (songwriter and musician) built in the 1980s in Encino. The first master suite (there are two) is located on the main level, though the bedroom itself ascends to a raised sitting area and bathroom. Several architectural styles, including hacienda and farmhouse. The bedroom is located under the ceiling of a cozy barn, while the private bathroom leads directly onto a veranda, ideal for composing songs after a bath.