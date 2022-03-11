Check Out This Megan Fox Outfit She Likened To A ‘Grandma’s Couch’

Fashion comes in many forms and is open to criticism, but it takes a special kind of humor to make a joke at your own expense by criticizing your choice of wardrobe. Megan Fox, who recently got engaged to rapper Machine Gun KellyHe shared an image on Instagram that sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions due to its pattern and texture.

🗞️Subscribe Now – Get Express Premium to access the best election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The actor was seen posing in a dramatic patterned outfit that she herself noted looked like a “grandma couch.” Check out the post here.

The 35-year-old man was wearing a pair of brown and mustard patterned pants that looked like flared pants but were snug near the ankle. He paired them with matching long sleeves and a brown and black halter top with cutouts, along with a brown belt and hair band, giving the look an early 2000s flair.

“Everyone’s grandma had that sofa…slide,” she captioned the photo, which had a second image of a brown, orange, and cream velvet print sofa set.

The publication was received with funny reactions from his followers, who were also very confused. “This outfit makes no sense but it’s Megan Fox so I love it,” someone wrote.

“I love this whole granny couch look,” another person commented, while another person wrote: “What a unique outfit.”

The actor’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, had previously opened up to world water day in October 2021, on why she thinks it’s “fun” to wear her. “She wears things that other people just can’t wear, and that’s what’s really fun for me as a stylist. I think that’s how you give each of them their own individual kind of flavor,” Reilly said.

It’s no secret that Fox’s outfits have also been influenced lately by her fiancé MGK and her love for gothic style.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!