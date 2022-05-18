Check out this week’s releases

The platform is constantly adding new titles. And this week in particular, productions arrive that will catch you. From documentaries to animations, check out the top titles coming to Netflix during the week of May 16-22.

What premieres are coming to Netflix this week?

Films

Village Server 2 – May 16

The president and former prime minister are trying to stabilize the economy and put a stop to the oligarchs who want to pull the strings from behind. Starring Volodímir Zelensky, current president of Ukraine.

Another chance to love – May 17

Kate is a young woman who tends to always make the wrong decision. Your latest mistake? Have accepted a job as Santa’s elf in a mall. However, her destiny leads her to meet Tom, which will change her life completely. With Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

Dangerous Instinct – May 18

To investigate the mystery behind his brother’s death, a paroled man moves to an island where he must confront his dark past. Starring Mel Gibson.

documentaries

Cyber ​​Hell: The investigation that uncovered the horror – May 18

Choi Jin Seong, Korean documentary filmmaker, director of Cyber ​​hell: the investigation that uncovered the horrorrtells the story of two aspiring college journalists, a group of career professionals, and several cybercrime cops who followed the trail of the “Nth Room”, an online criminal network of sexual exploitation.

The G Word According to Adam Conover – May 19

Whether we like it or not, the government plays a huge role in our lives. Adam Conover explores his triumphs, his failures, and how we might change him.

The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime of Cabezas – May 19

A documentary about the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas that shook Argentina and revealed a network of political and financial corruption.

sets

Insiders – May 19

Ten new candidates apply to participate in a reality show, but they don’t know that the cameras are already rolling. The fun starts in 3, 2, 1…

Love, Death & Robots (Season 3) – May 20

Strange worlds and violent delights are just part of this Emmy-winning animated anthology for adults from Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Entrevías – May 20

A war veteran, annoyed with the thugs and drug dealers invading his neighborhood, sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Our blue horizon – May 21

This Korean series presents a drama where love is sweet and bitter – and life is full of ups and downs – in these stories about a group of people who live and work on the busy island of Jeju.

One of the news that many fans will love is that the singer Jiminfrom the most popular boy band in K-Pop, btsIn addition to being part of this project with the OST “With You”, he will appear with his companions in a cameo in the drama.