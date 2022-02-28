Check out which celebrities the cast of “Squid Game” lived with at the “SAG Awards 2022”

Recently, on February 27, the 28th edition of the “SAG Awards”where the cast of the popular series “Squid Game” managed to live and meet several international artists.

The “SAG Awards” (Screen Actors Guild Awards), consist of the annual awards given by the Screen Actors Guild. This event is held in the United States, with the aim of giving the recognition to different actors and actresses for their performances in film projects. As for this new edition, it was held in Santa Monica, California. Likewise, there was the participation of great international artists, being the cast of “Squid Game” one of them.

Source: @ChicaDeLosRulos | Twitter

The Netflix series had 4 nominations, of which 3 managed to take home. These were: «Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble». Lee Jung Jae won the award for «Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series». Finally, Jung Ho Yeon won the award for «Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series». On the other hand, due to the great popularity of the actors, they caught the attention of several celebrities who could not resist taking photos and congratulating them.

KIM JOO RYUNG WITH LADY GAGA

The actress managed to strike up a brief conversation with the popular singer Lady Gaga and in the same way photographs were taken, which he later shared on his Instagram.

Source: @ladygaganownet | Twitter

PARK HAE SOO WITH BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

Park Hae Soo surprised by sharing a photograph through his official Instagram account with the actor from “Doctor Strange”, benedict cumberbatch.

Source: @haesoopark_official | Instagram

GRETA LEE AND SANDRA OH SALUTE THE CAST OF “SQUID GAME”

During one of the commercial breaks for the awards, the actress from “Grey’s Anatomy”, sandra ohand Greta Lee from “The Morning Show” They got up from their tables to go say hello to the cast of the Netflix series. Likewise, the artists congratulated Jung Ho Yeon already Lee Jung Jae for their prizes.

Source: @RaminSetoodeh | Twitter

JUNG HO YEON WITH HAILEE STEINFELD

Jung Ho Yeon managed to engage in a few short words with the actress and singer hailee steinfeldLikewise, both of them presented the prize of «Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series» at the “SAG Awards 2022”.

KIM JOO RYUNG AND SANDRA OH

Actress Kim Joo Ryung couldn’t help but bring out her fanatic side by being together with sandra ohtherefore shared through Instagram a tender photo of them.

Source: @kimjooryoung | Instagram

What did you think of the photos of the cast of “Squid Game” at the “SAG Awards 2022”?