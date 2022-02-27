Check the Apple TV + premiere billboard for March 2022

March is about to start, which means that they will also arrive new releases on the Apple TV+ platformwhich in recent months has been characterized by bringing new proposals to keep its users captive, in order to compete with other platforms on the market.

The second season of ‘Carta a…’ arrives to continue telling the stories of some of the most outstanding figures in the field, this time it will be attended by Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Laird Hamilton. It will be available on March 4 on the service.

For all fans of this character, The second season of ‘The Snoopy Show’ will arrive, a series dedicated to the smallest of the home. In this new production the recognized characters of always appear. You can see it from March 11 on the platform.

We can also see ‘The last days of Ptolemy Grey’, a new series starring Samuel L. Jackson, who will give life to a sick man, who is forgotten by his family, his friends and even by himself. When he suddenly loses his caregiver, the protagonist of this story will be in danger. It will arrive on March 11.

‘WeCrashed’ stars Oscar Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, and it is an eight-episode miniseries, based on the podcast ‘WeCrashed: rise and fall of WeWork’, is inspired by real events and has a love story. yesu release is March 25th.

Another of the new series will be ‘Pachinko’, a dramatic story based on the acclaimed novel of the same name. According to information revealed by the application, the story begins with a forbidden love, which develops between Korea, Japan and the United States. Its premiere will be on March 25.

