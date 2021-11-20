“Check the black list of the most dangerous foods, in Italy one alarm a day”

“An appeal to Treviso consumers! Reading the label is essential. In Italy almost one food alarm was triggered a day with as many as 297 notifications sent to the European Union during 2020, of which only 56 (19%) concerned products with national origin, while 160 came from other European Union states (54 %) and 81 from non-EU countries (27%) “.

This is the appeal of Giuseppe Satalino, director of Coldiretti Treviso who comments on the Coldiretti dossier on “The black list of the most dangerous foods” presented at the XIX International Forum of Agriculture and Food on the basis of the findings of the latest report of the European rapid alert (RASFF), which records alarms for verified food risks due to chemical residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, microbiological pollutants, dioxins or additives and dyes in the European Union in 2020.

“In Italy – underlines Satalino – over eight out of ten food alarms are therefore triggered due to dangerous foods from abroad (81%). It is necessary to ensure that imports of products from third countries respect the same social, health and environmental standards as Italian and European productions “affirms the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini in underlining the importance of the EU ensuring the principle of reciprocity in commercial relations” .

From sesame seeds from India in fashion for healthy salads to low-cost chicken meat from Poland, from Turkish fruit and vegetables to Brazilian black pepper, they are on the podium of the “black list” of the most dangerous food products found in the EU , which also includes peanuts from the USA and Argentina, Turkish and Iranian pistachios and French oysters, according to Coldiretti elaborations on Rassf data.

In general, at the top of the ranking of the countries from which the most contaminated foods come are India, responsible for 12% of food alarms triggered in Europe, Turkey with 10% and Poland (10%) but concerns also come from France (6%), Holland (6%) and China (6%).

“An emergency therefore which – Coldiretti underlines – does not only concern developing countries but which, due to the effect of the globalization of trade and the competition to reduce prices, also extends to the richest ones. The biggest dangers have come from the sesame seeds of India, very fashionable in healthy salads, due to the presence of ethylene oxide, and from Polish chicken meat with salmonella, but there is also the risk podium fruit and vegetables imported from Turkey due to the presence of pesticide residues“.

Then there are in the food black list Brazilian black pepper with salmonella risk, dried figs from Turkey due to the high content of carcinogenic aflatoxins as well as peanuts from the USA and Argentina, Turkish and Iranian pistachios, while in French oysters contamination by norovirus responsible for gastroenteritis have been identified.

However, these are not negligible quantities, with Italy importing 7 million euros of sesame seeds from India in 2020 for a total of almost 5 million kilos, while 14 million kilos of meat arrived from Poland. of chicken for an amount of over 20 million euros and the import of fruit and vegetables from Turkey has even reached 416 million euros, according to Coldiretti’s analysis of Istat data.

It is therefore not surprising that 87% of Italians want a ban on entry into national markets for products from countries without social, safety and health rules similar to those of Italy and the EU, according to the Coldiretti / Censis analysis.

According to the vast majority of citizens, it is useless to impose ever stricter laws on Italian companies if then unscrupulous companies or entire production sectors of other countries without similar legislation are allowed to invade the Italian market with bargain prices, perhaps exploiting the use of semi-slave labor or minors or, also, to productions without respecting the criteria of environmental sustainability.

(Photo: Qdpnews.it Archive).

