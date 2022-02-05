check the first Nude Mod by Tifa on PC

After trying their hand at mods for Tifa and Aerith’s clothes, the amateur developers who animate the NexusMods scene take the opportunity offered by the arrival of FF7 Remake Intergrade on PC to undress the protagonists of the blockbuster RPG with the first, inevitable Nudes Mod.

As with any other modification of the genre that has characterized the work carried out by the modders of the most famous video games, once again the fan made expansion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade performs only one task, that is to (literally) strip the characters of all their clothes to show them “natural” with redesigned polygonal models which, as easily understood, really leave nothing to the imagination.

The creator of this amateur project, the modder Azurebr, tried to get around the obstacles encountered in recent weeks by those who tried to develop nude mods for FF7 by creating a DLC that modifies the purple dress of his favorite protagonist, Cheer, with a “dynamic” dress that can be removed. The fan made expansion also intervenes on the 3D model of Tifa to enhance its curves.

To download this “naughty modification” you need to login to the NexusMods portal and unlock access to amateur expansions that have mature or sensitive content within them. For those who want to lay bare the playful and graphic experience of Square Enix’s latest RPG without disturbing the clothing of its most iconic characters, we recommend taking a look at our special on how FF7 Remake Intergrade runs on PC in 4K.