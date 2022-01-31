Check the forklift of the future Fiat b-suv

WILL IT BE THE NEW ONE? – Just a few days ago we wrote about a possible crossover from the Fiat to be included in the so-called segment B of the market: the CEO of Fiat himself, Olivier François, spoke about it during an interview with an English magazine (here to know more). Now the first spy photos of this very important model for the Italian house arrive, which could be associated with the Panda family (also in terms of design) or to take up a historical name, as François himself implied. So why not Fiat Uno?

THE SYNERGIES STARTED – The future small crossover from Fiat will actually kick off synergies at Stellantis, as the car will be developed on the basis of CMP platform of the former PSA (the same used by Peugeot 2008 and Opel Mokka). The move to a shared platform will allow the group to optimize costs and Fiat to obtain a model that is in step with the times.

SPY PHOTOS – To witness the development of the future b-suv from the Fiat there are spy photos of Carscoopswhich portray some prototypes still camouflaged and with a non-definitive bodywork borrowed from the Opel Mokka. As you can see, the camouflages mainly affect the nose of the car, a sign that in this phase the tests are concentrated above all on the thermodynamic part of the new front that will be used by Fiat.

ALSO ELECTRIC – The transition to the CMP platform, which includes a transverse front engine, Macpherson suspension at the front and a torsion beam at the rear, will allow the future b-suv from the Fiat to have engines petrol, diesel and electric, just like the Peugeot 2008 and Opel Mokka cousins, which have a 50 kWh battery, capable of guaranteeing a range of around 300 km.

MADE IN POLAND – The future b-suv from the Fiat will be built at the Polish plant in Tychy (where the Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon are currently assembled), together with two other models that will arise from the same project: the new small-sized crossovers under the Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands.

