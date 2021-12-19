Check the hypothesis of a curfew for the holidays

The Omicron variant is rampant throughout Europe and infections double within 1-3 days. In Italy the Omicron sequences have risen to 84 analyzed and deposited on the ICoGen platform, which receives reports from the network of over 70 regional laboratories coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss). The data is “in strong growth compared to the 55 present yesterday morning “. Most of the reports came from Lombardy (33) and Campania (20), while in general the variant is reported in 13 regions (Lazio 8, Puglia 7, Veneto 5, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna 2, Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany 1) and 1 PA (Bolzano, 1).

It is considered to extend the vaccination obligation to new categories

Three hypotheses on the table of the control room, called for Thursday 23 December next and chaired by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a possible further extension of the vaccination obligation to particular categories of greater contact with the public. The possible evaluation would also be made on the basis of the results of the new rapid survey (flash survey) decided by the Ministry of Health to estimate the prevalence of the Omicron variant in Italy, which will be carried out on Monday 20 December.

The obligation to wear masks outdoors or the possibility to ask for a tampon, in addition to the Green pass, to access particularly crowded indoor venues, such as discos. These are some of the measures that the control room could evaluate for “encourage to observe prudent behavior” during the holidays. The meeting, government sources underline, serves to take stock of the situation in the light of updated data on Covid and to make assessments on possible measures for the upcoming holidays. We could also consider the possibility of shortening the duration of the Green pass.

AND’ in the Official Gazette the Dpcm which indicates the procedures for revoking the Green pass if the holder of the certificate is positive during the period of validity of the document or in case of false passes. The ‘National Platform-Dgc’ generates the automatic revocation in the event of a positive outcome. The same revocation will also be communicated to the European Gateway. It will then be automatically canceled following the issuance of the green healing certificate.

The “selective curfew” hypothesis

According to the rumors of the newspaper The print, the Draghi government thinks of some limitations and looks with interest at the “Austrian model”. Austrian health minister Wolfang Mueckstein announced a quarantined Christmas for the “No Vax”, which from 24 to 26 December and by the end of the year they will be able to leave home “only to visit a loved one”. There is therefore the hypothesis of a selective curfew on the days most at risk of gatherings and in some time slots. Meanwhile, the epidemiologist of the CTS, Donato Greco, raised the alarm: “Omicron has a high transmissibility and it is destined to spread to us too “.

In France, hypothesis of “significant restrictions”

Strong fears also in France. The French Scientific Committee for the Covid Emergency has invited the Paris government to introduce “significant restrictions” on the occasion of the New Year. “In view of the acceleration of the epidemic and the risks associated with end-of-year festive activities, the authorities must be able to take significant restrictive measures, including, where appropriate, limitation of collective activities or curfews”, reads a note from the committee . Just this morning the city hall of Paris announced the cancellation of the fireworks and concerts scheduled on the Champs-Elysées on the evening of December 31st.