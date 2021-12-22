check the “pig to the slaughter” scam, what is it?

It seems that we will have to revise the estimate of the total cryptocurrency theft in 2022 upwards: in the United States, in fact, it has been discovered a new scam related to Bitcoin investments, which resulted in a man losing a million and a half dollars. The scam was called “pig butchering scam”.

Obviously, the “pigs” are the people who fall victim to the scam. According to Grace Yuen, spokesperson for the analysis and security company Global Anti-Scam Organization, “The victims are pigs, which are raised for a long, long time “. In fact, the “scam” aims first of all to enrich some investors, and only then to steal their earnings.

The scam works quite simply: to some investors it is asked if they want to invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, participating in a common portfolio developed by an online financial platform. To the unfortunate who decide to embark in this way in the crypto world, the scammers ask to deposit your money on special accounts, which are then dried up for the purchase of cryptocurrencies and shares of companies linked to technology and blockchain.

After an initial period in which the deposit is tied, the “pigs” can withdraw their money, and here the “slaughter” takes place: according to Yuen, “at some point, you try to withdraw your money from this investment platform, but you can’t. At that moment you know that the pig has been slaughtered “. In other words, the scam convinces ordinary people (the “pigs”) to invest in cryptocurrencies, guarantees them huge gains in the period in which their money is tied up and, subsequently, when investors’ crypto portfolio has expanded enough, it steals it, leaving the latter penniless (ie “slaughtering the pig”).

52-year-old Steve Belcher, an American engineer, explained how he was duped: the man wanted invest heavily in Bitcoin volatility, hoping to see their price rise and exit the market when they reach the pinnacle of popularity. Belcher had invested $ 1.6 million in an equity portfolio based on the cryptocurrency Tether, which they had earned him a profit of 8 million dollars.

When he tried to withdraw the money he got, Belcher was asked a payment of $ 1.5 million to release the funds: when the engineer asked that this money be deducted directly from his earnings, the fund managers’ response was negative, and his equity portfolio disappeared, thanks also to the anonymity guaranteed by the blockchain.

The frequency of scams in the world of cryptocurrencies is one of the reasons that has prompted several governments around the world to ask for their regulation to protect investors and passionate “traders”: in the meantime, however, “scams” continue to rage on the web, as demonstrated by a recent crypto phishing campaign, which in just two days stole half a million dollars from some users.