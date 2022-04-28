Check the premieres in cinema and streaming platforms

The last week of April has interesting proposals for the cinema and for streaming services, such as the latest episodes of the popular Netflix series: “ozarks”. In addition, the great premiere of the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once”available now at Fine Arts and select theaters.

Here are some premieres:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

An elderly Chinese immigrant woman finds herself involved in a crazy adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes that connect with the lives she could have led.

Gender: Action / Adventure / Comedy

Cast: Michelle Yeoh / Stephanie Hsu / Ke Huy Quan

Premiere: Available today at Fine Arts and select theaters.

Memory

A hit man discovers that he has become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. A remake of the 2003 Belgian film “The Memory of a Murderer”.

Gender: Action / Suspense

Cast: Liam Neeson / Monica Bellucci / Ray Stevenson

Premiere: Available today in theaters

Amalgam

Three men and a woman, all of them dentists, travel to the Riviera Maya to attend a congress. They all run away from their own history of suffering, spending a crazy weekend together.

Gender: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Manolo Cardona / Miguel Rodarte / Tony Dalton

Premiere: Available today in Fine Arts.

Survivor

After being sent to Auschwitz, Haft is forced to participate in a gladiatorial boxing show along with his fellow inmates.

Gender: Biography/Drama

Cast: Peter Sarsgaard / Ben Foster / John Leguizamo

Premiere: Available now on HBO MAX

Ozark (season 4 part 2)

Continuing after the FBI closes in on the corrupt clan, Ruth (Julia Garner) continues to drift from the executions of Wyatt and Darlene, and the Byrde’s complicity in her murder due to her ties to the Navarro clan.

Gender: Crime / Drama / Thriller

Cast: Jason Bateman / Laura Linney / Sofia Hublitz

Premiere: Available tomorrow on Netflix

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Explore the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through never-before-heard interviews with her inner circle.

Gender: Documentary film

Cast: Marilyn Monroe / Lauren Bacall / Jane Russell

Premiere: Available now on Netflix

Silverton Siege

It follows three young freedom fighters who seek refuge in a South African bank in Silverton, taking the bank and its clients hostage and only releasing them in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela.

Gender: Action / Crime / Drama

Cast: Arnold Vosloo / Sarah Kozlowski / Shane Wellington

Premiere: Available now on Netflix

Mother’s Love

A young man is standing at the altar. His overprotective mother decides to accompany him on what would have been his honeymoon, so as not to waste the trip. He suffers while his mother enjoys the ride of her life.

Gender: Comedy

Cast: Carmen Machi / Quim Gutierrez / Justina Bustos

Premiere: Available from tomorrow on Netflix

Under the Banner of Heaven

A devoted detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder apparently linked to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and mistrust of government.

Gender: Crime / Drama / Mystery

Cast: Andrew Garfield / Rohan Mead / Beau McHattie

Premiere: Available now on HULU