Check the premieres in cinema and streaming platforms
The last week of April has interesting proposals for the cinema and for streaming services, such as the latest episodes of the popular Netflix series: “ozarks”. In addition, the great premiere of the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once”available now at Fine Arts and select theaters.
Here are some premieres:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
An elderly Chinese immigrant woman finds herself involved in a crazy adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes that connect with the lives she could have led.
Gender: Action / Adventure / Comedy
Cast: Michelle Yeoh / Stephanie Hsu / Ke Huy Quan
Premiere: Available today at Fine Arts and select theaters.
Memory
A hit man discovers that he has become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. A remake of the 2003 Belgian film “The Memory of a Murderer”.
Gender: Action / Suspense
Cast: Liam Neeson / Monica Bellucci / Ray Stevenson
Premiere: Available today in theaters
Amalgam
Three men and a woman, all of them dentists, travel to the Riviera Maya to attend a congress. They all run away from their own history of suffering, spending a crazy weekend together.
Gender: Comedy/Drama
Cast: Manolo Cardona / Miguel Rodarte / Tony Dalton
Premiere: Available today in Fine Arts.
Survivor
After being sent to Auschwitz, Haft is forced to participate in a gladiatorial boxing show along with his fellow inmates.
Gender: Biography/Drama
Cast: Peter Sarsgaard / Ben Foster / John Leguizamo
Premiere: Available now on HBO MAX
Ozark (season 4 part 2)
Continuing after the FBI closes in on the corrupt clan, Ruth (Julia Garner) continues to drift from the executions of Wyatt and Darlene, and the Byrde’s complicity in her murder due to her ties to the Navarro clan.
Gender: Crime / Drama / Thriller
Cast: Jason Bateman / Laura Linney / Sofia Hublitz
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Netflix
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Explore the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through never-before-heard interviews with her inner circle.
Gender: Documentary film
Cast: Marilyn Monroe / Lauren Bacall / Jane Russell
Premiere: Available now on Netflix
Silverton Siege
It follows three young freedom fighters who seek refuge in a South African bank in Silverton, taking the bank and its clients hostage and only releasing them in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela.
Gender: Action / Crime / Drama
Cast: Arnold Vosloo / Sarah Kozlowski / Shane Wellington
Premiere: Available now on Netflix
Mother’s Love
A young man is standing at the altar. His overprotective mother decides to accompany him on what would have been his honeymoon, so as not to waste the trip. He suffers while his mother enjoys the ride of her life.
Gender: Comedy
Cast: Carmen Machi / Quim Gutierrez / Justina Bustos
Premiere: Available from tomorrow on Netflix
Under the Banner of Heaven
A devoted detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder apparently linked to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and mistrust of government.
Gender: Crime / Drama / Mystery
Cast: Andrew Garfield / Rohan Mead / Beau McHattie
Premiere: Available now on HULU