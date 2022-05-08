check the results of all the fights

Check out every bout on the undercard at T-Mobile Arena headlined by the WBA Light Heavyweight title bout

This Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Mexican multi-champion Canelo Alvarez it is measured in russian Dmytri Bivol looking to snatch him World Boxing Association light heavyweight title.

The expected fight Cinnamon vs. bivol it is backed up by multiple interesting fights in different divisions.

Check here all the results of the billboard led by Cinnamon vs. bivol:

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos

Super lightweight fight

The young man Molina continues his rise in professional boxing with a split decision win over Valdovinos (8-2) to extend his record to a pristine 8-0 with 3 chloroforms.

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa

Super featherweight fight

Abduraimov ended the undefeated Cuban Belt (11-1) with a resounding second-round TKO to improve his record to 9-0 with 8 fast-track wins.

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva

Middleweight fight

Undefeated Silva kicked off the card with a thrilling TKO win in the first minute of the fourth round against fellow rising prospect Espino to improve his record to 10-0 with seven knockouts.

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto

Flyweight fight

The Mexican Olympian Velazquez had to row until the fifth episode to finish Sotoimproving his record to 15-0-1 with 10 chloroforms.

Zhang Zhilei vs. Scott Alexander

Full weight fight

Zhang Zhilei finished Scott Alexander in the first round. EPA

the veteran Zhang He wasted no time and finished in the first round Alexander (16-5-2) with a powerful punch to the face to improve his mark to 24-0-1 with 19 knockouts and an intriguing future in the division despite his 39 years of age.

Marc Castro vs. Peter Vincent

Lightweight fight

the prospect Castro He did not have a brilliant performance in his unanimous decision win over the Puerto Rican VincentShowing only flashes of good boxing, but also having guard issues and taking unnecessary punishment to the face that caused his nostrils to bleed, the victory ultimately allows him to extend his unblemished record to 7-0.

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez

Welterweight fight

the uzbek Giyasov survived the attacks of Gomez (22-3-1), who visited the canvas three times thanks to the precision and punching power of the ‘Wonderboy’who improved his record to 13-0 to raise his hand as a new figure to watch at welterweight.

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz

Fight for the International Boxing Federation North American Super Lightweight Championship

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

WBA Light Heavyweight Championship fight