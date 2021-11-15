Check the tax discount: here’s how to get it

There are several new features in the Budget law fired by the government a few days ago regarding the taxman. The tax bills will be cheaper and we are ready to eliminate the premium, that is to say that mechanism for the remuneration of the collection activity charged to the taxpayer. Furthermore, the gabelle will also be canceled, at least according to the provisions of the draft. And 995 million will be paid to the coffers of the collection agent. All this will take place starting in 2022.

Although the reform was designed for the enabling law, able to change the tax system, the government wanted to speed up times by inserting it directly into the maneuver. As reported by Il Messaggero, the modification of the remuneration system for the collection activity and the exceeding of the premium are interventions requested by the Constitutional Court. The latter, in the ruling of 10 June, stimulated the legislator to reflect on the very existence of the collection fee, which is formulated in such a way that the overall costs of collection activities fall on taxpayers in a non-proportionate manner. To overcome thepremium, the reform provided for the introduction of an annual allocation to be paid by the State capable of ensuring the financial availability necessary for the functioning of the collection system.

The reimbursement of the notification rights of the collection deeds, to date 5.88 euros per file, and the costs for the recovery procedures have been confirmed. Although the premium is not a particularly expensive item, it is still more money to be paid, the + 6% of the debt which becomes 4.65% if the balance is paid within 60 days.

The role of the databases such as the Tax Registry. These will play a leading role in the collection activity. The information systems have been perfected in such a way as to control and manage the practices. No authorization will be required for investigations, which is instead necessary for the Revenue Agency. It has also been asked whether it was appropriate to charge the cost of hunting tax evaders to general taxation. The Consulta, however, pointed out that only a small part of debtors must finance the functioning of the public collection system through the agios.