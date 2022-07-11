Check the top 10 most viewed movies on Netflix in June 2022

No one can deny that Netflix is ​​still the number one streaming platform internationally, which leads the series and movies that we find in its top 10 to accumulate millions of hours played, largely because on many occasions we do not know what to watch, so the idea is to choose one of them because ‘they must be there for a reason’.

In this same perspective is that we tell you what were the 10 films that were positioned as the favorites during the last week of June 2022.

The Man From Toronto (62.64 million hours)

The Man from Toronto is a story in which a terrible sales consultant and the deadliest assassin in the world (who is precisely known as The Man from Toronto), who end up suffering from a mistaken identity after they meet in a rental cabin. It is quite curious that this is the number one film of June, since the critics gave it 22% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience 41%.

Sing 2 (24.08 million hours)

One of the most popular animated films of recent years has come to blow away the competition, and the cast alone is more than striking, with the participation of Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Eric André, Letitia Wright and Bono. The film was even recognized at the Kid’s Choice Awards for Favorite Voice in an Animated Movie.

Love & Gelato (18.90 million hours)

Only 20 days have been enough for this story to become one of the audience’s favorites, where they show us the adventures and misadventures of Lina, an American girl who travels to Rome in search of herself, her roots… and, of course, lots of gelato. One of the strongest points of Love and Gelato is that it is positioned strongly in the list of romantic comedies of 2022, being an adaptation of the novel by Jenna Evans Welch.

Hustle (14.64 million hours)

We are not surprised to see Garra on this list, since Adam Sandler showed us why he is still one of the most outstanding actors in the United States, with an inspirational, funny, tense story, and that undoubtedly shows us the enormous talent of Juancho Hernangómez for basketball.

Glamor Girls (12.39 million hours)

Glamor Girls is not a conventional movie, which led her to be right in the middle of the list, and for these girls, being luxury escorts is synonymous with glamor and wealth, which many of them will take advantage of to be able to have a second opportunity in life. However, a murder and a robbery will put everything to the limit.

Homefront (11 million hours)

We particularly believe that Jason Statham is an electrifying actor, as his performances tend to be quite tough, with characters that are easy to empathize with despite their rigid personality. In Line of Fire he plays a former DEA agent who, after the death of his wife, moves to a small town to raise his daughter, but a drug dealer makes things difficult.

Spiderhead (9.52 million hours)

Wow, The Spider’s Head knew how to cause a sensation, and that is that 10% of the fact that Chris Evans looked like a crazy and sexy scientist seemed to hit the mark, at least initially, since its opening weekend alone was enough to that critics gave it 40% acceptance on Rotten Tomatoes, while the public only gave it 30%.

Blasted (8.41 million hours)

We must honestly acknowledge the work of Friends vs. aliens, since it is the only non-English speaking production to enter this list, since it was made in Norway. And the truth is that it deserves to be here, since it is perfect to pass the time due to how absurd it is, since a bachelor party unexpectedly turns into an alien hunt.

The mist (6.23 million hours)

It is peculiar that The Fog has become a trend again, since this film was released in 2007, being an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Stephen King, whom you will surely remember as the creator of It or Carrie. The science fiction and suspense film is captivating in every way, because the feeling of anguish is experienced in a more than perfect way, being completely uncertain who will survive, although it has one of the most bitter endings in recent decades.

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (5.98 million hours)

Big Dick and the Hamster of Darkness is a fun movie inspired by Indiana Jones, where a peculiar animal explorer decides to go on a journey to discover a lost treasure. The story and the animation are not something from another world, but it is enough to be light and entertaining for the whole family, being the second and last animated film in the international top 10. @worldwide