Check the WhatsApp icon with the Santa Claus hat: here’s how to insert it

Even WhatsApp turns from Santa Claus and the icon shows up with a red hat. To give your messages a Christmas touch, you need to follow some instructions. In the meantime, you need to search the internet for the correct icon and download it.

Christmas icon on Android

Who has the Android system must download a program that allows you to customize your home screen in more detail. You can use the Nova Launcher, available for free on the Google Play Store. After installing it, find the WhatsApp icon and click. Then you need to access the icon editing options, click on WhatsApp and then on App Gallery. The game is done: here is that in the gallery you need to look for the photo you need.

Christmas icon in the iOS system

For those who use the iOS system, go to the Quick Commands app, open it and tap the icon with the plus symbol, at the top right. Then you need to go to Add Action, then Open the App and select WhatsApp from the apps presented. By touching the button with the three dots, you give the command a name and then choose the Add to home item; clicking on the command icon you can choose the photo, looking for it in the phone gallery.

