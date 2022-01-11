check those from 1 cent can be worth up to 6,000 euros

Did you know that if by chance you find this one cent coin it can be worth up to six thousand euros? Here’s what it is

Many will surely know that if by chance you find ancient or even current coins, with very rare figures on them, they could be worth much more than what is printed. In fact, in today’s article we explain how much a penny can be worth. Obviously this is not a common coin but 1 cent with the Mole Antonelliana. In fact, do you know how much it is worth? You could get rich.

A mistake by the state mint can be worth a fortune

But why are there coins with particular values? In this case it is a very valuable penny due to an issue error. In detail it seems there are about 100 in all those still around and some have been sold at staggering prices.

To report such news is the site itself moneterare.net, which explains how such a thing is possible. Among the euro cents there are some examples that could be particularly sought after by collectors, including this 1 cent coin which, for a error from the state mint, reports the Mole Antonelliana.

Coins: where is the mistake?

Specifically the correct currency should represent the Castel del Monte In Puglia e not the Mole Antonelliana, symbol of the 2 cents. And also the diameter is that of the 2-cent coin, that is, 18.75 mm.

The error occurred on 7000 coins, partly withdrawn immediately. However, there would be 100 more in circulation and they are sought after by collectors. The value of the wrong 1 euro cent coin is approx € 2,500 – € 3,000 even if at auction, for example some have exceeded the value of € 6,000.

moreover it must also be said that the one and two cent coins are heading towards farewell. So, before these disappear completely from circulation, we urge you to be careful. Maybe you keep it in your wallet and don’t know you’re rich.! Good luck.