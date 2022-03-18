Check what premieres this week in cinema and “streaming”

This is a good week to be lovers of horror and suspense. Both on streaming platforms and in the cinema, films related to these genres are released. In the cinema is the film X, a group of young filmmakers are caught by their hosts in the middle of their work and have to fight for their lives. On the other hand, delivery umm, Amanda is tormented by the fear of becoming her own dead mother.
On Hulu, the film deep water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas will be available starting tomorrow. Also, on Netflix you can see Lily Collins with Jesse Plemons trying to escape from a thief who broke into her vacation home in wind fall.
X
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their lonely, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.
Gender: Terror
Cast: Mia Goth / Jenna Ortega / Brittany Snow
Premiere: today in theaters
umma
Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, until her mother’s remains arrive from Korea.
Gender: Terror
Cast: Sandra Oh / Odeya Rush / Dermot Mulroney
Premiere: today in theaters
Jujutsu Kaisen o: The Movie
Yuta Okkotsu, a high school student who gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit, enrolls in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School where he is helped to control and monitor its power.
Gender: Animation / Action / Fantasy
Cast: Chinatsu Akasaki / Aya Endo / Kana Hanazawa
Premiere: today in theaters
Hospitallers: The hands of the virgin
Since 1858, many men and women have come on pilgrimage to a small town in the south of France.
Genre: Documentary
Premiere: today in theaters
Rescued by Ruby
Pursuing his dream of joining an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with an underdog partner: the clever but mischievous shelter pup, Ruby.
Gender: Biography / Drama / Family
Cast: Grant Gustin / Scott Wolf / Kaylah Zander
Premiere: Today on Netflix
deep water
A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs to avoid divorce becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of his lovers.
Gender: drama/thriller
Cast: Ana de Armas / Ben Affleck / Tracy Letts
Premiere: Tomorrow on Hulu
wind fall
A man breaks into the vacation home of a tech billionaire, but things take a turn when the arrogant tycoon and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.
Gender: Crime / Drama / Thriller
Cast: Jesse Plemons / Lily Collins / Jason Segel
Premiere: Tomorrow on Netflix
Cheaper By the Dozen
The raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.
Gender: Adventure / Comedy / Family
Cast: Gabrielle Union / Zach Braff / Brittany Daniel
Premiere: Tomorrow on Disney+