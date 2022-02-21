Check where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022

“Dune”, “Don’t Look Up”, “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” are some of the film productions that have recently been nominated for the Oscar Awards 2022 for the category “Best film”.

Of the ten nominations, not all have yet arrived in Chile, nor are they found on the main streaming platforms. However, it is expected that most of them will hit theaters in our country in the coming months.

Where to see the films nominated for the Oscar 2022?

Belfast

According to the Universal Pictures website, it’s a light-hearted, personal story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland. At the center of the film is Buddy, a young man on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with family love, childhood antics and blossoming romance.

However, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family is faced with a momentous decision: wait out the conflict or leave everything they know behind for a new life. The film will hit Chilean theaters this Thursday March 10.

CODA

According to the official synopsis, this film is about the life of Ruby, the daughter of deaf adults, is the only hearing person in her family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between following her love of pursuing music and the fear of abandoning her parents.

Where to see?

The hit is available on Amazon Prime Video.

don’t look up

Starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, according to Netflix, the story is about dAstronomers going on a media tour to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is on a collision course with Earth. The world’s answer: So?

Where to see?

The successful production is available on the streaming platform.

Drive My Car

According to the official synopsis: Despite not being able to recover from a personal drama, Yusuke Kafuku, actor and theater director, agrees to stage the play “Uncle Vania” at a festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, a reserved young woman who has been assigned as his driver. As the journeys pass, the increasing sincerity of their conversations forces them to confront their past.

The movie is not in no streaming.

dunes

Arrakis, the desert planet, feud of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of the Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of the spice reserves, one of the most valuable raw materials in the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

Duke Leto (oscar isaac), Lady Jessica (rebecca ferguson) and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), arrive on the planet with the hope of recovering the renown of their house, but soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deception that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremen, a race of desert dwellers with a close relationship with the spice.

The film is available on the platform HBOMax.

The Williams or King Richard Method

According to the official synopsis, the story is about Richard Williams, a hopeless father who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time. With unconventional methodsdevised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons.

Where to see?

The film is available at hbo max.

Licorice Pizza

According to Universal Pictures, is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, two young people who live their lives and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film explores the roller coaster of emotions and experiences arising discovering first love.

Where to see?

The film will arrive February 24th to Chilean cinemas.

The Alley of Lost Souls

The Rotten Tomatoes website tells the story of Roustabout Stanton Carlisle (Tyrone Power), who teams up with a traveling carny and plans unsuccessfully to uncover Mademoiselle Zeena’s mind-reading act (Joan Blondell) and her alcoholic husband, Pete (Ian Keith).

But when Pete dies, Zeena is forced to take on Stanton as a partner, and he quickly proves more talented than his predecessor. Ambitious to a fault, Carlisle abandons Zeena and the pitchman to reinvent himself as “The Great Stanton“, wowing an upper-class crowd at a Chicago hotel.

Where to see?

The film is found currently in theaters From Chile.

The Power of the Dog

The Filmaffinity website has: Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind.

Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle.When George marries a town widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who settles on the ranch with her sensitive son Peter (Smit-McPhee).

Where to see?

The movie is in Netflix.

West Side Story

According filmaffinitythe story is aboutTeenagers Tony and Maria, despite affiliations with rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. once an adaptation of a famous Broadway play, which modernized the story of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

Where to see?

The movie coming soon to Star+ Latin America.

