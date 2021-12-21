Check your bill: how much you really pay in January

We are heading towards a very difficult beginning of the year 2022 for Italian taxpayers, who, despite the government is trying to take measures to calm down the costs of bills, from 1 January they will suffer a sting announced on several occasions. But what will increase considerably, so as to worry thousands of families in every part of Italy?

The rise in gas and electricity prices

The biggest increases will be gas, which should cost 1.55 euros per cubic meter, registering a + 61%, andelectric energy which, with 43.8 cents per kilowatt hour, will increase by 48%. Alarming data, pitted by Nomisma Energia that arrive in the Christmas holidays, as if to warn consumers of the arrival of a catastrophic year from an economic point of view.

The new poverties

There are not a few families who will have serious difficulties in paying their bills. Ipsos estimates that 19% of households will not be able to pay for gas and electricity. An ad hoc research was carried out on the subject called: “Italians and energy poverty”, promoted on behalf of Energy Bank, a non-profit organization created by A2A that collects donations to support projects that, with the help of many non-profit organizations with proven experience and seriousness, are committed to helping people and families who risk slipping into conditions of poverty to regain economic tranquility.

Sports facilities in Lombardy

The increase in bill costs, as reported Here Finance, could create problems for many sport facilities present in Lombardy. This was declared by “Arisa”, the regional association of sports companies belonging to Confcommercio, which is launching a cry of alarm. The increase in electricity prices could bring swimming pools to their knees in particular, among the sports facilities most affected by the restrictions for Covid-19.

Government solutions

The Draghi government is well aware of the difficulties faced by families and businesses and has foreseen in the economic maneuver an amendment that gives taxpayers the possibility to divide the payment of electricity and gas bills issued between January and April 2022 into ten installments, a way to guarantee consumers a shot in the arm, but with a structural solution to the problem.