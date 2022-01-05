Checks and “recalculation”: keep an eye on pensions. What to check

With the arrival of the new year, as regards the calculation of pensions, the revaluation with adjustment to the cost of living. The equalization index should settle at + 1.7% compared to 2021, even if, as expected and anticipated by INPS, this percentage will decrease to 1.6% in the first three months of the year. A practice which then provides for the adjustment of the difference starting from next spring.

Starting from January, in addition to the personal income tax, the deductions relating to the regional / municipal surcharges for 2021 will also be made, since they are traditionally distributed over 11 installments in the year following the reference year. In addition to this, the final recalculation of the tax withholdings relating to 2021 (ie Irpef and regional / municipal additional balance) was also carried out, carried out on the basis of the total pension benefits only. Where such withheld have been lower than the amount due on an annual basis, the sums will, as usual, be recovered in debt in the calculation of the checks relating to the first two months of the current year. If the recalculation of the personal income tax results in a debt adjustment for an amount greater than 100 euros, but only if it is a question of pensioners who annually collect an amount of less than 18 thousand euros, the installment will be extended until the month of November. All sums possibly adjusted, however, must be entered and documented within the Single Certification.

Pensions abroad

On the other hand, as regards Italian pensioners living abroad, the two-year period 2022/2023 will be that of the sweepstakes. As announced by the INPS before Christmas, in fact, checks will start to ascertain the existence in life of the beneficiaries of the social security treatment.

All those who currently reside in America, in the Scandinavian countries, in the states of Eastern Europe, in Asia and in the Middle and Far East, starting from the next February 7, will receive from Citibank Na, or the institution that deals with making payments outside the national territory on behalf of INPS, the specific application forms for attestation of existence in life. If the documentation is not completed and returned by 7 June 2022, the payment for the month of July can only be made in cash at the Western Union Agencies. In the event that the non-collection of the pension is also added to the failure to send the certificate in life, the payment of the same will be suspended starting from the next installment, i.e. that of August 2022.

Phase 2 of these checks will trigger the September 14 next, affecting pensioners residing in Europe (Scandinavian countries and Eastern countries excluded), in Africa and in the southern continent. Once the form has been received, they must return it filled out no later than 12 January 2023. In case of non-delivery, the payment of the February 2023 installment can only be made in cash at the Western Union Agencies. If both the return of the form and the collection are skipped, the pension will be suspended starting from the following month, i.e. March 2023.