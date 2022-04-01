“Checks and tracking must continue”

“A phase ends, a different one opens, that of an emergency that is not over but that can well be managed with ordinary means and with the strong experience of these two years”. This was stated by the president of the Sicilian Region, Nello Musumeci, interviewed by the newspaper Sicilyregarding the end of the state of emergency due to Covid and the introduction of new less stringent rules.

Green pass, quarantine, transport and masks: what changes from today

However, the Sicilian governor launches a message of “attention and vigilant caution” for Sicilian citizens “who must not lose the good habits of these difficult months – he observes -, from distancing to hand sanitizer, from masks in crowded places to avoiding the domestic gatherings “.

Musumeci wrote to Prime Minister Mario Draghi: “The transition phase must be managed carefully and there are some activities that must necessarily be continued. We cannot afford to lower the checks at arrivals in Sicily, we cannot decrease our efficiency in contact-tracing. , we cannot block the home and territorial support activities, we cannot slow down the strengthening of the hospital network “.

Regarding the investigation relating to the false Covid data, the president of the Region, although “not having closely followed its evolution”, underlines that “in the course of the investigations Sicily has never, on any occasion, received a ministerial assessment that was not compliant the actual progress of the epidemic “. And on the councilor for health Ruggero Razza: “He has shown that he is competent and authoritative in his role. I thank him from my heart”.