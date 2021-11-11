checks are made on the database of hotels and b & b- Corriere.it

The 2022 budget bill rises to 219 articles, 34 more than the 185 of that entry into the Council of Ministers on Wednesday 10 November. There are still some issues to be resolved before the document is transmitted to the Chambers, including super bonuses, pensions and tax reform. But a novelty has been introduced, it is one strict anti-evasion for the tourism sector: hotels, bed & breakfasts and short-term rentals (Airbnb or Booking and other such apps).

For the needs of contrasttax and social security evasion the draft of the maneuver allows aThe financial administration of creditors for the institutional purposes of having access to the database of accommodation facilities.

The database The database was established in 2019 with the decree law of 30 April 2019, n. 34, according to article 13, paragraph 4. The Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and for Tourism has set up a database of properties intended for short-term rentals, which collects and sorts all information inherent to the structures and identifies them by means of a code that must be reported in every communication regarding offers and promotions of customer services. Furthermore, the ministry has been assigned the task of establishing methods for creating and managing the database as well as the methods of accessing the information contained.



What changes The 2019 decree law provided that i common could have access to attendance data in accommodation facilities only for the public security. Now, article 121 of the 2022 budget bill also sanctions publication on the institutional website of the Ministry of Tourism, if and when deemed necessary and in the manner established by it. The structures that deal with financial administration on behalf of the State will have access to the database in order to combat tax and social security evasion, including that of the tourist tax. Finally, the draft of the maneuver allocates an expense of 5 million euros for each of the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 in order to achieve the objectives.

