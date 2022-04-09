The coronavirus pandemic brought a strong economic and labor crisis.

Although the country has been recovering little by little, the truth is that the American Union presents its highest level of inflation in decades. That is why the Government of the country is discussing a federal proposal to send new stimulus checks to all Americans in need.

Unlike checks approved during the pandemic, These have a more specific purpose: Help with fuel costs, which has reached historic figures due to the war in Russia and Ukraine. Let us remember that the nation led by Vladimir Putin is the country with most proven natural gas reserves, as well as one of the world’s largest oil producers and exporters.

The proposal to offer gasoline checks for inflation, it was introduced by Democratic Representatives Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood under the name “Gas Rebate Act of 2022.”

Checks for inflation: Which states will give them and when?

for now, the proposal has not been approved, but since it is a federal bill, It would be valid for all the states of the country.

As presented by the Democrats, the bill seeks provide monthly “energy rebate” payments of $100, plus an additional $100 for each dependent.

Eligible citizens would be married taxpayers filing jointly with income up to $150,000 annually, while the figure would drop to $75,000 for single filers.

For now, we just have to wait for the project is approved. While this is happening, California and New Mexico are doling out their own financial aid checks.

In California, checks will be sent $400 per vehicle for state residents. The maximum to claim is two vehicles. Checks will begin to be issued at beginning of July.

In the case of New Mexico, they are spreading $250 one-time checks for singles and $500 for married couples filing jointly. Other states that have contemplated this type of economic aid are Idaho, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, HawaiiMaine, Minnesota and New York.