Checks on Covid bonuses are triggered: who risks the sting

The implementation decree drawn up by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on the self-declaration relating to the monitoring and control of state aid for the emergency is almost ready COVID-19. Although the detailed procedures will be provided to the beneficiaries of the incentives by the Revenue Agency, the decree establishes the deadlines to be respected and the effects of any surpluses. After the disbursement of funds during the most critical period of the pandemic, the time has come to sift through the individual loans, with the aim of discovering any scams and irregularities.

Who are the beneficiaries concerned and the procedure for the checks

The self-declaration, as Sole24Ore points out, must be produced by anyone who has received at least one contribution regarding the Covid-19 emergency. In order to allow the checks, it is essential to indicate, in addition to the type of economic aid given by the minister, the date on which theincentive, the date of submission of the tax return or the date of approval of the offsetting in relation to tax credits. In the text of the government it is written: “By decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance, the methods of implementation of paragraphs 13 to 15 are established for the purpose of verifying, after the disbursement of the contribution, compliance with the limits and conditions set out in sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the aforementioned communication of the European Commission. The same decree defines the methods of monitoring and control of aid recognized pursuant to the aforementioned sections of the aforementioned communication from the European Commission “ .

The other conditions to be specified

The beneficiaries of the incentives, however, must indicate in theself-declaration also that the decrease was equal to at least 30% of the total amount of the turnover and the considerations recorded in the relevant period to benefit from the measure compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The amount of aid requested pursuant to Section 3.12 is not it must exceed 70% of the uncovered fixed costs incurred in the period in which the benefit is due, the percentage reaches 90% for micro and small enterprises.

What to do if the contribution received exceeds the established limits

If you have benefited from a Covid-19 incentive higher than that required by law, as reported The sun 24 hours, the beneficiary can voluntarily return the excess amount. When this does not happen, or the sum, to which the interests, is subtracted from the state aid subsequently received, or the entire undue amount is recovered, which must be reversed.