Checks on current accounts and credit cards from March 2022: how do they work?

The Revenue Agency will be able to monitor the current accounts and expenses made with credit cards by Italians to track down tax evaders. The crossing between databases, considered a priority for the “hunting” of those who defraud the taxman, has in fact received the ok of the privacy guarantor. The decree of the Ministry of Economy, which will close the circle, starting the anti-evasion cross-checks, is scheduled for the end of next March. What happens in detail? Thanks to algorithms and artificial intelligence, the Revenue Agency and the financial police will have at their disposal “datasets”, that is, lists of taxpayers classified according to risk and propensity to evasion, to be subjected to targeted checks.

Checks of current accounts and credit cards, with two “datasets”

The decree of the Ministry of Economy that will initiate the checks should have arrived by March last year, but the gestation was more complex than expected. For the green light, in fact, the positive opinion of the privacy guarantor was needed. Now, after a long discussion, the authority has given the go-ahead to the ministry’s provision, albeit with some observations. Basically, the draft decree prepared by the Ministry of Economy provides that, thanks to the algorithms, two datasets, two lists, are created. The first dataset is defined as analysis. On the basis of defined tax risk criteria, this list is used to analyze whether there are particular risks of tax evasion in a given audience.

The second dataset, on the other hand, is called control. These are taxpayers who, according to the analysis, have one or more tax risks. Control activities or activities aimed at “stimulating” spontaneous compliance may be initiated against them, such as the sending of compliance letters (a sort of amicable invitation after any infringements highlighted by the Revenue Agency). This sort of black list of taxpayers will be kept by the tax authorities for ten years.

The question of privacy

The positions to be subjected to control, precisely to avoid risks related to privacy, will be extracted from positions that have been previously “pseudonymised”. Pseudonymisation involves the processing of personal data in such a way that the same data can no longer be attributed to a specific data subject without the use of additional information, provided that this additional information is kept separately and subject to technical and organizational measures intended to ensure that such personal data are not attributed to an identified or identifiable natural person. This is a technical measure mentioned several times in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In order to ensure the functioning of the anti-tax evasion tools, it was necessary to limit some rights of taxpayers in relation to privacy, in particular on the processing of their data by the Revenue Agency and the financial police. For this reason, the guarantor asked the Agency for a more precise indication of the databases to be used. In particular, the privacy authority focuses on the information relating to healthcare expenses and the various limitations envisaged for taxpayers that will fall in the analysis dataset compared to those of the control set, given that the revenues will be able to keep the latter until in the tenth year following that of the reminder for regularization. Now, as mentioned, to proceed with the anti-evasion checks on current accounts and credit cards, the decree of the Ministry of Economy is awaited.

