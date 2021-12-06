checks rising according to the brackets

Gross increase in pension based on the brackets of the allowance. The novelty of 2022 draws from the treasury for cutting the income tax.

News coming on the pension front. The revaluation of the checks and the revision of the personal income tax could raise the amounts for some taxpayers. Although, at the moment, it is not clear for whom or to what extent. The revaluation rate, as established by the decree of November 17, 2021, rises gross of 1.7%. Cuts and adjustment of treatments will therefore contribute to raising the stakes for the current year compared to 2020. It will be worth for 22 million Italians, with variable figures based on the income bracket of each pensioner. All postponed to 2023, however, for the application of the final value.

An advantage for retirees will be the return of the tiered system. In this case, the curtailments of the revaluation rate will affect those allowances above certain predefined thresholds. The changes, in this case, will concern those pensions with amounts up to four times the minimum, or up to 2,062 euros. The increase will amount to 1.7%. Different for the other percentages.

Pension, variable amounts: the brackets of increase

The pension will rise in proportion to the rates, with variable increases based on the minimum amounts. In this sense, the treatments will go to 90% of 1.7% for pensions between 2,062 and 2,577 euros, with an effective revaluation of 1.53%. Full revaluation, however, for the bracket up to € 2,062. Furthermore, for the pension that will exceed the minimum five times, over 2,578 euros, the increase will be 75% on 1.7%, with real revaluation of 1.275%. As in the previous case, the full revaluation will be on the bracket within 2,062 euros, with 1.53%. The main changes will therefore concern the brackets, based on the simple revaluation of the rate. The increases will therefore be proportionate to the various shots.

Translated, a pension that reaches 2,000 euros gross per month will receive an increase of 34 euros, while the increase for a 2,500 euros monthly will have it to the extent of four or five times the minimum. So 42 euros a month more on the check. On the minimum treatment, or 515.58 euros per month at the moment, the change will be at € 524.34. The social allowance will rise based on the same prerogatives: from the current 460.28 euros it will rise to 468.10 euros per month. Increases that, although apparently minimal, will draw from the 8 billion allocation made available to the Government for the cuts in the personal income tax rates.