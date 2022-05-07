Sports

Checo finishes fourth in Practice 1 of the Miami Grand Prix

Photo of James James11 mins ago
Mexico City /

After completing a week with enough commitments to give the rookie on the calendar the Formula 1, Miami Grand Prixthis Friday the activities began with a view to the shooting arranged for Sunday.

With the free practices, the flag was given to the first-time event and it brought with it a well-known image, since ferrari Y Red Bull it seems that once again they set the tone, now in the circuit armed around the Hard Rock Stadiumhouse of NFL Miami Dolphinsthough with Mercedes perhaps as a third party in contention.

And, speaking of the Mexican representative, who is part of the so-called Red Bull, Sergio “Checo” Perez placed in fifth position, with a time of 1:31,301.

Meanwhile, the pilots of the Prancing Horseas it happened from the start of this 2022 seasonwere among the fastest in the first practice session.

charles leclerc had his best turn by stopping the stopwatch at 1:31,098placing one and the second place went to George Russellfrom Mercedes, with 1:31,169.

In the case of Max Verstappenteammate of the Mexican midfielder, finished third (1:31,277).

Pierre Gasleyfrom AlphaTauriwho by the way, wants Checo’s seat, completed the Top-5after registering 1:31,498.

