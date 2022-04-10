Checo Pérez achieved his first podium of 2022 at the Australian GP

came the podium 16 in the race from Sergio Perez on the Formula 1 and made valid the sleepless night of the Mexicans who saw how ‘Checo’ finished in second place at the Australian Grand Prix, which ended in victory for Leclerc. In Melbourne, Perez got the result that had been denied so much in the first two races of the year and returns to show that when Red Bull needs him, the Mexican is there to rescue the results.

the start

Contrary to what happened in the first two races, this time ‘Checo’ did not have the best of starts by losing third place to Lewis Hamilton at the start of the grand prix. The Guadalajara pilot tried to attack Max Verstappen on the outside of the track, but the dutch closed the door causing the Mexican to neglect the internal part, a gap that the Mercedes driver took advantage of, who completed the maneuver by lengthen your braking in turn 1.

A new chapter of the Hamilton-Pérez duel

Australia gave us a new episode of the Hamilton-Czech duel, which begins to turn into a classic in Formula 1. ‘Czech’ I knew it was important to overcome the British as soon as possible in order not to lose ground with the leaders and therefore as soon as the DRS was enabled, the Mexican went on the attack.

In the lap 10, Perez he put the car in turn 3 on the inside and he managed to overtake Hamilton with some ease, because the British was loyal and seeing the position lost, he did not put up any more resistance.

Regaining third position, Checo focused on keep the times in the first stint, However the RB18 graining began to charge him an invoice and he had to go to pit lap 20 to assemble the compound Lasted. After the stop on the track, Czech came out in ninth and three laps later lost position to Hamilton, as the Briton came out ahead of him after his pit stop. Given this, we would have a new fight between both pilots.

Pérez did not take long to apply the same play to Hamilton and overtook him again on lap 24. The Briton is going to dream of the Mexican, because he applied a tremendous overtaking at turn 9, high speed zone. Pérez put the car alongside him and with full throttle he completed the maneuver on the Englishman to regain his position.

The defense minister did it again

Fate would have ‘Checo’ a new fight with the other Mercedes driver, then George Russell He was in third place after taking advantage of the Safety Car, caused by Vettel. However the Sergio’s car pace was much higher than the English and therefore on lap 35 Russell was commented on the radio what was it more important to manage the tires to fight for the position with the man from Guadalajara, before this, Pérez managed to overcome him to get into podium positions.

Four laps later, on lap 40, the catastrophe came for Max Verstappen because his engine failed him and had to drop out of the race, a totally disastrous result in their aspirations then sum two retirements in three races. Max got down desolate from his car and there appeared the “Minister of Defense” to inherit second place and keep this position until the end of the race.

Czech rescued 15 important points for the team who walks in the constructors’ championship third place and in the pilots, the Mexican is already in fourth place with 30 units.