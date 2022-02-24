‘Checo’ Pérez and I push each other

“‘Checo’ is a great guy and we really push each other,” said Max Verstappen about the Mexican

the dutch pilot Max Verstappen had words of praise towards the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezconsidering that his teammate in Red Bull It has pushed him to improve and be better on the track.

The new world champion of the Formula 1 He mentioned that he expects good things for the 2022 season, where he will seek the two-time championship aboard the RB18, which began to roll on the track during the tests held in Barcelona.

“Yes, the car is fast, I am sure we can do a very good job again. I am looking forward to another fun year together with the team. ‘Czech’ He’s a great guy and we really push each other, which at the end of the day is good for the team.”

Aerodynamics became the most important point for the Formula 1 due to the change in regulations in the search for closer duels on the track. In the promo filmed at Silverstone, ‘Czech’ Perezwho will live his second season with Red Bullstated that he hopes to maximize the car’s performance and improve its position in the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen praised what ‘Checo’ has contributed as his teammate at Red Bull Getty Images

“This season I want us to maximize our performance as a team and win, that’s the main goal for 2022. I think the key to being successful under the new regulations will be how quickly teams can develop and how much they can improve throughout the season. “, he pointed.

‘Czech’ Perez He will have his turn at the wheel this Thursday, on the second day of the Formula 1 pre-season session, while on Friday he will share the day. During the morning Max Verstappen he will be in the seat and the man from Guadalajara will do the same during the afternoon session.

The Formula 1 will begin this coming March 20 with the celebration of the Bahrain Grand Prix, a track that is one of good memories for ‘Czech’ Perezbecause two seasons ago he achieved his first victory in the category during the Sakhir Grand Prix.