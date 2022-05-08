Checo Pérez, confident that he can push and go for the podium

It was not an ideal qualifying, as Sergio Pérez described it, but the Mexican Red Bull driver believes that from the second starting line he can put pressure on from the start and get on the first podium in history at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix one.

Checo Pérez will start from fourth place, next to his teammate Max Verstappen and behind the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, so the start is a key moment.

“It will be important to put that pressure there (at the start) and throughout the race,” he said in an interview with ESPN after the session, “Yes, I am confident that tomorrow we can go forward and fight for that podium.”

Qualifying was complicated for the man from Guadalajara due to track conditions and some mistake made in Q3, especially in the first attempt of that part of the session.

“It was not an ideal qualifying, especially sector two was quite complicated for me, I asked for some time there on my Q3 lap, that hurt me a lot and also my first lap in Q3 was quite bad, but hey, a few tenths would have second place, but pole, Charles did a very strong lap,” he added.

With heat on the track above 50 degrees Celsius, but crumbling asphalt, reading the circuit was somewhat difficult for Checo Pérez, who was not comfortable with fourth place.

“Very hot, the asphalt is opening up, I think they are going to have to repair it again tonight and it is an important point, a key point for tomorrow,” he said to the cheers of the hundreds of Mexican fans who populated the paddock on Saturday in Miami, “There is little grip on the track.”

What is unusual is that Checo struggled to get his tires up to temperature in Q3 despite the heat on the abrasive 5.412km, 19-turn track.

“I felt that in Q3, in the first lap I didn’t put the temperature on, I needed to put the temperature on the tires, even with these temperatures the asphalt is very strange,” he added.